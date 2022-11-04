Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
'We don't expect lines to be an issue tomorrow' says SC State Election Commission
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The polls open in nine hours, but more than 600,000 people have already voted. That’s roughly one in five registered voters in South Carolina, and that record-setting early voting total could be setting the stage for another milestone Tuesday. "Early voting has been hugely...
wach.com
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
wach.com
Powerball draws for a world record $1.9 billion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With no winner on Saturday and Powerball players have another chance at winning a world record jackpot. Powerball draws for $1.9 BILLION Monday night. That’s $929 million in cash to whoever can stop this jackpot run that began in early August. Monday’s drawing will...
wach.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
wach.com
Breezy and sunny to vote Tuesday then Rain from Nicole later this week
Columbia, SC (WACH) — Tuesday will be much cooler, but still nice, sunny, and a little breezy. Wind gusts will top out between 20-25 mph. Before we warm up, be sure to get up early and check out our last total lunar eclipse until March 2025!. Make sure you...
Comments / 0