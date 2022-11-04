ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government accused of ‘dither and delay’ over plans for independent regulator

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVKvt_0iycg6ni00

The Government has been accused of “dither and delay” over plans for an independent regulator in football after a commitment to bring forward legislation was struck out of a response to an MP this week.

In April, the Government endorsed the recommendations of the fan-led review, which included the creation of a regulator backed by statutory powers. A White Paper was promised in the summer, but has been delayed by the upheaval in the Conservative Party.

Labour MP Kevin Brennan wrote to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) last week requesting information on timescales regarding the regulator following the changes of leadership.

The first response from Sports Minister Stuart Andrew on Tuesday said the Government remained committed to publishing a White Paper setting out detailed proposals on the regulator, but also included the sentence: “Following publication of the White Paper, we will bring forward legislation when parliamentary time allows.”

Less than six hours later, a corrected response had been sent, crossing out that sentence.

Brennan, who sits on the DCMS committee, told the PA news agency: “This is not a new Government, but it is the same old excuses when it comes to supporting football fans.

“Clubs and fans up and down the football pyramid demand action, and won’t tolerate yet more dither and delay.”

To remove what was a weak commitment in the first place, sends shudders down the spine. It doesn't look like this Government has the appetite or the will to care for football

It is understood from Government sources that the initial response to Brennan was sent in error.

A Government spokesman said: “We remain committed to setting out our detailed response to the Fan Led Review of Football Governance and will be publishing a White Paper in due course.”

Nevertheless, the decision to strike out the reference to bringing forward legislation has raised deep concern among those who support the creation of a regulator.

Niall Couper, the chief executive of the Fair Game group which campaigns for reforms to make the English game financially sustainable, told PA: “Rarely can one stroke of a pen cause so much heartache.

“To remove what was a weak commitment in the first place, sends shudders down the spine. It doesn’t look like this Government has the appetite or the will to care for football.

“The government made a commitment to reform and legislation in April, and it was in the manifesto they were elected on. Yet now it looks like they are rowing back at a rate of knots. It is not too late to turn the ship around.

“Football needs reform urgently. The pandemic left clubs on their knees, the cost-of-living crisis threatens to be a knockout blow and now the Government seems to have chosen to just let it all unfold.

“Their inaction could see clubs fold, hitting the businesses that depend on them, the communities that they sit in and wiping out decades of history and tradition.

“It’s up to Rishi Sunak and the (DCMS) Secretary of State Michelle Donelan to show compassion and make a firm commitment to legislation. Without it, questions will be asked up and down the country.”

Sunak, who succeeded Liz Truss as Prime Minister last month after her reign of less than two months, pledged his support to implement all the recommendations of the fan-led review during the Tory leadership contest in the summer.

Members of the House of Lords also repeatedly sought a commitment from the DCMS on Thursday to bring forward legislation to create a regulator.

Lord Faulkner of Worcester reminded Lord Parkinson, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at DCMS, of Sunak’s pledge in the summer and whether it remained Government policy that an independent regulator was needed.

Lord Parkinson said: “Much has changed even since the Prime Minister made those commitments.

“The Secretary of State and the Sports Minister are taking the time to consider the recommendations of Tracey Crouch’s review. We remain grateful to her and the thousands of fans who took part in it and informed it.

“The noble Lord should not read any more into that than they are taking the time to look at this complex area of policy and to discuss it with the FA, the EFL and supporters’ organisations among others. We will bring forward our response in the White Paper.”

The fan-led review, which was a General Election manifesto pledge from the Conservative Party in 2019, was commissioned in April last year in the wake of the Super League scandal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sefcovic: GB-NI checks agreement possible in weeks with political will

Maros Sefcovic has suggested that UK-EU agreement on checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland could happen within weeks, with the right “political will”. It comes as Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to “work together” to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, when they met for the first time at Cop27 in Egypt.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Restoration of powersharing in NI is Government’s ‘absolute priority’

The Government has made clear the restoration of powersharing in Northern Ireland is an “absolute priority”. The powersharing vacuum at Stormont was the first item on the agenda at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who briefed Cabinet...
newschain

Home Secretary pledges to speed up asylum system with rollout of new processes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to speed up the asylum system with the nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme to streamline the application process. The eight-week trial in Leeds doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, according to the Home Office.
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Rishi Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crisis with French President

Rishi Sunak will reportedly press Emmanuel Macron for a new deal to curb Channel crossings when the pair meet for the first time at Cop27. The Prime Minister and the French President are expected to discuss the migrant crisis at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday. Mr...
newschain

Sunak: ‘I will grip this challenge of illegal migration’

Rishi Sunak has vowed to “grip this challenge of illegal migration” by working with European nations as he faced pressure to sign a new deal with France to curb Channel crossings. The Prime Minister said there was “lots” to talk about when he met Emmanuel Macron for the...
newschain

Alister Jack ‘committed to constituents’ despite report of possible peerage

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack is “absolutely committed” to his constituents despite reports he is due to receive a peerage, a spokesman has said. Reports in The Times newspaper on Tuesday claim Mr Jack is among those who could head to the House of Lords as part of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.
newschain

Johnson warns against climate change ‘defeatism’

Boris Johnson will issue a rallying call to not to allow “defeatism” in the face of the worsening economic situation to undermine the fight against global warming. The former prime minister, who is attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, will warn on Monday a “corrosive cynicism” is jeopardising efforts to wean the world away from fossil fuels.
newschain

Williamson: Tarantula-loving political plotter never far from controversy

Sir Gavin Williamson, whose political career has not been short of controversy, is under fire once again for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton. Further pressure was piled on the Rishi Sunak ally on Tuesday, after a report in The Guardian alleged Sir Gavin had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and on another occasion to “jump out of the window”.
newschain

Global treaty needed to stop spread of fossil fuel energy, says island leader

The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island leader proposed as vulnerable nations pushed for action at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis...
newschain

Leaders meet for Cop27 amid geopolitical tension and worsening climate crisis

World leaders are attending the latest UN climate talks in Egypt amid geopolitical tensions and pressure over who will pay for the damage caused by global warming. The Prime Minister said the world must “deliver on the legacy” of last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, with Downing Street pledging more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in green technologies.
newschain

Sunak and allies could use G20 to ‘confront’ Putin if he attends – No 10

Rishi Sunak, backed by British allies, could use the upcoming G20 summit to “confront” Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine, Downing Street said. It is not yet clear whether the Russian leader, who has faced unanimous condemnation by Western leaders for the invasion of Ukraine, will attend the meeting in Indonesia later this month.
newschain

‘Strong language’ on climate needed to motivate governments, says Robinson

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has said she will call out countries that do not stick to their climate objectives, but that “a positive narrative” is needed to motivate members of the public. The vocal climate change activist said she believes the world’s best times are ahead, but...
newschain

King listed as taking part in Cop27 opening ceremony despite not appearing

The King was listed as taking part in the opening ceremony of Cop27 despite not appearing at the UN climate summit. Downing Street acknowledged last week that the monarch might have been able to join international delegates in Egypt if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been in office earlier in the year.
newschain

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.
newschain

Zelensky urges international community to ‘force Russia into real peace talks’

Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia in a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin. Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” and listed his usual conditions for dialogue – the return of all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, compensation for damage caused by the war and the prosecution of war crimes.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

There must be ‘tangible progress’ on climate issues at Cop27, says Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister has said there needs to be “tangible progress” on climate change at Cop27. Nicola Sturgeon has attended the first days of talks at the key climate summit in Egypt this week, with Glasgow playing host to world leaders last year. The First Minister announced...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy