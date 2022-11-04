ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Migrants ‘deserve to be treated with compassion and respect’ – Downing Street

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uhqz_0iycg2Go00

Migrants “deserve to be treated with compassion and respect”, Downing Street stressed, after a Home Office minister criticised the “cheek” of complaints from people arriving in the country “illegally” about processing centre conditions.

No 10 appeared to distance itself from comments made by Chris Philp amid overcrowding chaos at the Manston holding centre in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.

It comes as immigration minister Robert Jenrick was heckled by some residents visiting Dover with the town’s MP Natalie Elphicke and dodged questions from the press.

Meanwhile councils have expressed concern over number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels in their districts by the Home Office, with two more preparing to take the companies involved to court.

Close to 40,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year. But no crossings have been recorded by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the last three days. The provisional total to date for 2022 is 39,913.

Mr Philp had told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions when you’ve illegally entered a country without necessity.”

But when asked if Mr Philp was speaking for the Government, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “I haven’t spoken to the Prime Minister about that specifically.

“Certainly it is true that Home Office border force officials and many others are working hard to provide safe, secure accommodation for those individuals that come via these routes.

“As we’ve been clear, those individuals deserve to be treated with compassion and respect.

“Obviously the current approach is not working and it is placing huge pressures – both in terms of on the Government and on the local area – and that is presenting significant challenges, which is why we continue to work both with French colleagues and more broadly to try and resolve this issue.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said Mr Philp’s comments “reveal a shocking and callous complacency over the disaster unfolding at Manston.”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale told the PA news agency he could see where Mr Philp was “coming from” in respect to people “perfectly capable of fending for themselves” crossing the Channel to the UK.

But he said in his opinion it is not a “cheek” to say children and women should be “treated humanely”.

On Thursday, Government minister Graham Stuart conceded Manston was not operating legally and “none of us are comfortable with it”, but sought to blame an “unacceptable surge” in small boat crossings for the problem, adding that the “system is struggling to cope”.

This followed on from similar suggestions from Mr Jenrick earlier in the week.

But on Friday, policing minister Mr Philp insisted the opposite, telling Sky News: “I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” adding that “significant improvements” have been made.

Downing Street said the number of people at Manston has fallen to 2,600, with 1,200 taken off the site within the last four days.

Sir Roger said the aim is to reduce the number to 1,500 by the end of the day, which would bring it under its maximum capacity of 1,600.

The Home Secretary toured immigration centres on Thursday as she battled to grip the migrant crisis and in the face of threats of legal action over Manston, sexual assault allegations at a hotel housing asylum seekers and international criticism of her use of language.

Suella Braverman, who was reinstated to her ministerial post just over a week ago, met Border Force teams in Dover to discuss Channel crossings operations before visiting the scandal-hit Manston processing centre to hear updates from staff but avoided speaking to the media.

Sir Roger, who joined her for the visit to Manston, said Ms Braverman was “very thorough”, looking at “everything there was to be looked at” and asking “a lot of questions”.

He added: “I hope she’s got now a proper idea of what it was all about.”

Ms Elphicke accused Ms Braverman of failing to meet other Kent politicians during her trip, describing it as a “great pity”. The next day Mr Jenrick returned to Dover to meet her and speak to residents.

On Friday the pair spent about an hour talking to families who live in Aycliffe, where last week there were reports that police were called to a home where a man had gone to ask to use a phone after a group of migrants landed on a beach nearby.

As Mr Jenrick walked along the road with Ms Elphicke, 48-year-old Aycliffe resident Thomas Dougan shouted: “Are you Government? What a waste of space.”

Ms Elphicke said Mr Jenrick heard “first-hand” about the “enormous impact” the crisis was having on the lives of local people, claiming migrants had “entered the home and gardens of residents” in the area in recent weeks.

“They were able to tell him how frightened they were by this experience, their concerns about how regular this seems to be, and also about the pressures on the local services that there are,” she told the BBC.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has taken urgent decisions to alleviate issues at Manston using all the legal powers available and sourcing alternative accommodation.

“The welfare of those in our care is of the utmost importance and asylum seekers are only released from Manston when they have assured us that they have accommodation to go to – to suggest otherwise is wrong and misleading.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at Manston processing centre

A migrant trying to speak with the press at the Manston immigration processing centre was pinned against a fence and dragged out of view. A PA news agency photographer was taking pictures at the Kent site when a man inside started shouting “help” repeatedly and waving towards the cameras.
newschain

Rishi Sunak to use Cop27 to raise migrant crisis with French President

Rishi Sunak will reportedly press Emmanuel Macron for a new deal to curb Channel crossings when the pair meet for the first time at Cop27. The Prime Minister and the French President are expected to discuss the migrant crisis at the UN climate change conference in Egypt on Monday. Mr...
newschain

Sunak: ‘I will grip this challenge of illegal migration’

Rishi Sunak has vowed to “grip this challenge of illegal migration” by working with European nations as he faced pressure to sign a new deal with France to curb Channel crossings. The Prime Minister said there was “lots” to talk about when he met Emmanuel Macron for the...
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Gavin Williamson bullying allegations ‘serious’

Downing Street is looking into a “serious” allegation that Sir Gavin Williamson told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” as the under-fire minister faced a second claim of bullying. No 10 insisted on Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still maintains confidence in his...
newschain

Channel crossings deal could see Border Force officers in French control rooms

British immigration officers could be stationed in French control rooms for the first time under a new deal to curb Channel crossings. The Government said the fresh agreement between the UK and France, understood to be worth about £80 million, is in its final stages. This is expected to...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.
newschain

Americans cast votes in key midterm elections

Americans have begun casting ballots in the midterm elections after a campaign that exposed the country’s political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future. Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the US House may be slipping and their hold on...
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Zelensky urges international community to ‘force Russia into real peace talks’

Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia in a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin. Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” and listed his usual conditions for dialogue – the return of all of Ukraine’s occupied lands, compensation for damage caused by the war and the prosecution of war crimes.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Williamson: Tarantula-loving political plotter never far from controversy

Sir Gavin Williamson, whose political career has not been short of controversy, is under fire once again for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton. Further pressure was piled on the Rishi Sunak ally on Tuesday, after a report in The Guardian alleged Sir Gavin had told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” and on another occasion to “jump out of the window”.
newschain

Ministers ‘on a journey’ to tackle struggles of women in armed forces

Defence minister Baroness Goldie has said her department is “on a journey” to tackle bullying and harassment of women in the armed forces – with a “climate change” already under way. But she said she expects “more complaints to surface” as a result of this...
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

‘Strong language’ on climate needed to motivate governments, says Robinson

Former Irish president Mary Robinson has said she will call out countries that do not stick to their climate objectives, but that “a positive narrative” is needed to motivate members of the public. The vocal climate change activist said she believes the world’s best times are ahead, but...
newschain

Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City as last-minute winner downs Fulham

Erling Haaland came off the bench to score an injury-time penalty as 10-man Manchester City snatched a hard-fought 2-1 win against battling Fulham in the Premier League. The visitors had looked like frustrating the champions after an Andreas Pereira penalty had cancelled out an early Julian Alvarez strike at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
newschain

Dozens of people rescued at sea allowed to leave ship in Italy after stand-off

Dozens of people who were rescued at sea have disembarked from a German humanitarian group’s ship in southern Italy, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria...
newschain

Home Secretary pledges to speed up asylum system with rollout of new processes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to speed up the asylum system with the nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme to streamline the application process. The eight-week trial in Leeds doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, according to the Home Office.
newschain

Michael Olise strikes at the death as Crystal Palace fight back to beat West Ham

Michael Olise curled home a stoppage-time winner as Crystal Palace finally broke their duck on the road with a dramatic 2-1 victory at West Ham. Said Benrahma had fired West Ham into the lead with a sizzling strike before Wilfried Zaha hauled Palace level before the interval. There was VAR...
newschain

Lee Ndlovu on target as Boreham Wood beat Eastleigh in FA Cup

Boreham Wood are through to the second round of the FA Cup after getting past Vanarama National League rivals Eastleigh 3-1 at Meadow Park. Luke Garrard’s hosts took the lead in the 10th minute via a tidy George Broadbent finish. And Lee Ndlovu then swiftly doubled their advantage, slotting...
newschain

Michael Duff delighted to see Barnsley get back among the goals at Bolton

Barnsley boss Michael Duff welcomed his team’s return to goal-scoring form as the visitors held off a late Bolton rally to win 2-1 and book an FA Cup second-round date. The Tykes, who had not scored in their previous four games, were 2-0 up in 32 minutes including Adam Phillips’ stunning first for the club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy