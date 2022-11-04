ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

1 of 3 suspects shot during targeted home invasion in NC, police say

By Joe Jurney
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police said a home invasion in which a suspect was shot was not a random act.

Officers responded around 12:23 a.m. on Thursday to the 2700 block of Brigadoon Drive in reference to a home invasion in progress, police said.

Residents of the home reported hearing a loud noise coming from the back-door area and saw an unknown person inside the home.

The homeowner grabbed a handgun and shot at the suspects who returned fire, according to police.  One of the suspects was struck before fleeing the residence.  Detectives said the three suspects were involved and entered the home.

Alexis Segura Prieto, 19, of Raleigh, was found in the yard with a single gunshot wound. Police said he was treated by Johnston County EMS and taken to WakeMed in Raleigh.

Segura-Prieto has been charged with first-degree burglary, attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they are working to identify the two other suspects at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Queen City News

