Vampire Survivors: How To Find And Beat The Secret Boss, The Director
Drawn by its blend of bullet hell and roguelike gameplay, aspiring hunters of the undead have dove into "Vampire Survivors" since early access to test different builds, unlock new weapons, and uncover an ever-growing number of secrets. From relics and levels to game modes, players have a wealth of content to uncover; the title's full launch even added a hidden, final boss to take on.
How To Unlock The Secret Chapter In Bayonetta 3
Despite the less-than-favorable air surrounding "Bayonetta 3" due to its complicated voice acting conflict, the game had critics all saying the same thing upon its release: it's a highly-enjoyable action title. Longtime fans can expect roughly 10-15 hours to beat "Bayonetta 3," but that doesn't include the amount of time players can spend mastering the new Demon Slave Attacks or the abundance of hidden collectibles that the game has to offer.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Doctor Who Skins
"Fall Guys" is continuing its mission to get a crossover with every pop culture franchise under the sun, and this time, it's none other than "Doctor Who" in the esteemed guest spot. In keeping with the battle royale's sci-fi-centric "Satellite Scramble" season, which features "Star Trek" and "Alien" costumes, the long-running British series about a time-traveling alien has gotten its own in-game promotional event for the first five days of November 2022. During this initial run, players can obtain unique cosmetics based on different eras of the over-half-a-century-old franchise.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Don't Touch The Deck Achievement
The critically acclaimed campaign mode in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is finally available to players. Due to the game's narrative not taking all that long to beat, it's entirely likely that some players are already on another playthrough and are looking to do some achievement or trophy hunting if they're not interested in the new multiplayer modes. There are 24 achievements or trophies in "Modern Warfare 2," and some can prove rather tricky. One of, if not the, toughest ones to pull off is "Don't Touch the Deck."
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best M4 Loadout For Multiplayer
The M4 Carbine is a classic, standard issue firearm that has existed in the world of "Call of Duty" for quite some time now. This is no surprise, given the weapon's place in the real-world as a standard rifle for most units in the U.S. military. According to Military.com, the M4 offers soldiers versatility. Soldiers operating in close quarters combat will still be able to hit targets from afar using the M4.
Sea Of Thieves: How To Complete The Return Of The Damned Adventure
In "Sea of Thieves," you control a player-created pirate who sails the seas in search of adventure and treasure. "Sea of Thieves" can be played alone, or you can form a party of four with your friends to accompany you in your exploits. Despite being developed by Rare Limited — the same developer responsible for classics such as "Goldeneye 007" and "Donkey Kong" and others — "Sea of Thieves" had a really rocky start when it first arrived to Xbox One and PC in 2018 due to limited content. However, in the years since its release, the pirate adventure has since beefed up in the content department and has cultivated a dedicated fan base.
How To Unlock The Bozjan Southern Front In Final Fantasy 14
The Bozjan Southern Front is the first in a series of instanced duties that form the staging ground for the "Shadowbringers" relic weapon quests in "Final Fantasy 14." Titled "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr," this collection of instanced duties offers players unique incentives alongside relic weapon progression like exclusive mounts, cosmetic items, and sizeable EXP rewards. All of the content is set in the besieged country of Bozja and consists of three instanced zones and two in-zone dungeons, unlocked in the order of the Bozjan Southern Front, Castrum Lacus Litore, Delubrum Reginae, Zadnor, and the Dariada.
How To Play As Jeanne In Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta's eight year hiatus is officially over, and "Bayonetta 3" is finally in the hands of players. Upon its release, critics were all saying the same thing and praising it as a worthwhile addition to the action-packed series. As the newest entry in Bayonetta's story, "Bayonetta 3" brings plenty of...
Here's How You Unlock All Trombone Colors In Trombone Champ
"Trombone Champ" is the latest in the "weird and wonderful" subsection of gaming, in which players have to toot their way through a track in an experience that feels like an odd mishmash of "Guitar Hero" and the singing minigame in "Tomodachi Life." The real shining light of this community...
Small Details Only Hardcore Modern Warfare 2 Fans Noticed
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has released, ushering in a new take on the blockbuster first-person shooter. The game delivers a bombastic single-player campaign, frenetic multiplayer, and will bring a refresh of the series' popular battle royale in the form of "Warzone 2.0." Fans who pre-ordered the game gained early access to its single-player campaign, with the game's multiplayer offering starting in earnest with the game's full launch on October 28, 2022.
The Interesting Story Behind Sega Genesis' Online Capabilities
Gamers who were around in the early '90s may remember the heated competition that took place between the Sega Genesis and Nintendo SNES. Nintendo was the reigning king of gaming at the time and Sega was seen as the young upstart company challenging Nintendo for the throne. To this end, Sega launched several aggressive ad campaigns aimed at convincing prospective buyers that it had the superior gaming system. These largely focused on technical specifications, such as the much-touted and little understood Blast Processing, but Sega and Nintendo also competed in another arena: attachable accessories.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
Critics' Final Thoughts On God Of War Ragnarok: It's Nearly Perfect
"God of War" fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since "God of War Ragnarok" was formally announced back in September 2020. The follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed soft reboot, "Ragnarok" will bring the series' Norse storyline to a dramatic conclusion. In "God of War Ragnarok," Kratos and his son Atreus must face off against a vengeful Thor as the titular end of days event approaches. Of course, doing so will involve plenty of hacking, slashing, and spell-casting as the pair face off against hordes of mythical creatures.
Streamer Brings Yu-Gi-Oh! To Life With Real Battle Board
Originally founded as a manga series back in 1996, "Yu-Gi-Oh!" has since become a huge media franchise that has spawned anime series, video games, and its most popular component, a card game. Similar to other Japanese anime series that have become popular in the West, such as "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" focuses on collection items and battling others. Duel Masters use cards to battle amongst themselves, and these cards, when summoned, take the shapes of mythical monsters who fight it out with the monsters of their opponents' decks.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Which Is The Best 8-Killstreak Option?
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is now live, letting people hop into the full multiplayer experience. That means new unlocks and levels to work through, along with a variety of multiplayer customization options, like guns and perks. One of the customization options is the Killstreak rewards, of which there are a bunch to choose from, especially at different kill counts. While players are still figuring out the meta for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer, there is a clear winner between the three options available at the 8-Killstreak mark.
Oculus Founder Creates VR Headset That Kills The User If They Die In The Game
In the wise words of one Dr. Ian Malcolm: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR, announced that he has successfully created a prototype for a VR headset that can kill the user — like, actually kill them in real life — if they die within a game. "The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me," Luckey wrote in a blog post detailing his creation. "You instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it."
Modern Warfare 2: How To Get The Best Optic In The Game
To become a formidable threat in "Call of Duty" multiplayer, practice plays an undeniable part. The series is known for its frantic pace and for players' need to rely on both instinct and reaction time to outdo their opponents. In "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," all of these prerequisites are still in play, but players can get an extra performance boost by equipping user-friendly loadouts and the attachments to go with them.
This Kingdom Hearts Tamagotchi Has A Dark Twist
It's hard to forget the grip that Tamagotchis had on kids in the '90s. The cute, egg-shaped toys held a character for users to take care of, which included cleaning poop, feeding, and playing games. Their influence was so widespread that they actually helped inspire Disney's "Turning Red," and there have been quite a number of crossovers between popular brands and the toys, like "Hello Kitty," "Pokemon," and BTS. Even Baby Yoda is coming to Tamagotchis in 2023, along with other crossovers like "Spy x Family" and "One Piece." "Kingdom Hearts" also got its own Tamagotchi earlier this year to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.
Call Of Duty Ghosts 2: Will We Ever See A Sequel?
The "Call of the Duty" series has evolved a great deal over the years and spawned numerous iterations. From the "Modern Warfare" and "Black Ops" series to one-off titles like "World at War," the franchise has gone in lots of different directions since it launched in 2003. Among these various releases, one that stands out for taking the series in a unique direction is 2013's "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
Kojima's Overdose Might Have Leaked In The Weirdest Way Possible
Gamers have patiently been waiting for a new game from legendary game director Hideo Kojima. Of course, many know Kojima from his work on the "Metal Gear Solid" series. But, after his less-than-amicable split from Konami that canceled his "Silent Hill" game, he dazzled gamers with his unique genre-bending "Death Stranding." Soon after gamers concluded their "Death Stranding" playthroughs, they began clamoring for any new information about Kojima's next game, especially after Kojima announced that his next game would change video games forever.
