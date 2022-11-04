In "Sea of Thieves," you control a player-created pirate who sails the seas in search of adventure and treasure. "Sea of Thieves" can be played alone, or you can form a party of four with your friends to accompany you in your exploits. Despite being developed by Rare Limited — the same developer responsible for classics such as "Goldeneye 007" and "Donkey Kong" and others — "Sea of Thieves" had a really rocky start when it first arrived to Xbox One and PC in 2018 due to limited content. However, in the years since its release, the pirate adventure has since beefed up in the content department and has cultivated a dedicated fan base.

1 DAY AGO