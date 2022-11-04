Read full article on original website
Records: Woman accused of holding knife to neck of woman, injuring deputy
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman accused of threatening a woman and holding a knife to her neck was arrested after a responding Kanawha County deputy saw her holding a hammer in her hand and an officer was injured taking her into custody. Kelly Lee...
Detroit man with gang ties among 12 sentenced in region drug trafficking investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Detroit man with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs is among 12 people sentenced in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the region. Myreo Dixon, 33, will spend the next 20 years behind bars and eight years of...
Candlelight vigil held outside Huntington business to honor shooting victim
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan, 28, was shot and killed after getting hit with a stray bullet from a nearby shooting outside of a Huntington bar. Sunday, those who knew Bryan gathered to remember him. Police said an altercation outside the Premier Pub and Grill...
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
Troopers: Two kids killed in Magoffin County UTV crash, operator in critical condition
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a UTV crash that killed two kids Saturday in Magoffin County. A 15-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner's Office, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
Wayne County forest fire being investigated as arson, state official says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A forest fire that has burned all weekend in Wayne County is expected to be contained sometime Monday. Officials believe the fire was intentionally set. When the fire is contained, officials believe that more than 500 acres will have been burned. “Right now, I've...
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County
RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Crews respond to structure fire near Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday in Sissonville, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The fire was reported along Slater Farm Road about 12:30 p.m., according to Metro 911. Dispatchers said everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured. Crews were on scene for...
Officials: Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha, more than 130,000 statewide voted early
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha County and more than 130,000 statewide participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The Kanawha County Commission said in a news release that 12,897 residents voted early. With the exception of the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office –...
Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
Fatal rollover crash temporarily closes northbound lanes of I-79 near Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report a fatal wreck occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 79 North near Elkview. Dispatchers said one person has died and two others were trapped in a rollover crash close to exit 9. Northbound lanes of Interstate 79 were closed for...
W.Va. election officials say they are ready for the main event Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putting on an election takes some heavy lifting. In Kanawha County, voting machines moved out to precincts Monday morning. Some early voting machines came back to the courthouse where, throughout the day, poll workers picked up key election supplies to be ready when the polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gallipolis community hosts Poker Run for 12-year-old boy battling rare bone cancer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — On Saturday, a Poker Run was held in support of a child who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Community members joined forces to raise money for Lucas and his family during this trying time. "Its heart wrenching, that's for sure," father Herbert Clonch...
Point Pleasant Live: Coursework prepares high school students for careers in broadcasting
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program at Point Pleasant High School that has been around for years is helping students learn more about the broadcasting industry. "Point Pleasant Live" is taking high school airwaves by storm. “We do a little bit of everything,” senior Olivia Dunn told Eyewitness...
Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will be returning to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for a show with his cast of characters. The arena announced in a news release Monday that Dunham will bring his new tour “Still Not Canceled” to the arena on April 16, 2023.
Weather pattern about to flip by late week/weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually warm and dry weather pattern over the last week-plus looks to change in dramatic fashion by the end of this week. Interestingly, a tropical storm will have a lot to do with it - and our last soaking rain was from the remnants of Hurricane Ian back at the start of October.
Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
