ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Car crashes into South Charleston building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Ohio woman dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Meigs County

RACINE, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed after a motorcycle she was riding stuck a deer in Meigs County Saturday afternoon. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport was killed following a wreck that occurred along Apple Grove Dorcas Road in Racine about 12:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Crews respond to structure fire near Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday in Sissonville, Kanawha County dispatchers said. The fire was reported along Slater Farm Road about 12:30 p.m., according to Metro 911. Dispatchers said everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured. Crews were on scene for...
SISSONVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Emergency crews battle massive wildfire in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews began battling a massive forest fire in Wayne County Saturday amid dry and windy conditions. The blaze began around 11:30 a.m. and has affected about 100 acres of land, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Forestry officials report the fire...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. election officials say they are ready for the main event Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putting on an election takes some heavy lifting. In Kanawha County, voting machines moved out to precincts Monday morning. Some early voting machines came back to the courthouse where, throughout the day, poll workers picked up key election supplies to be ready when the polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham to perform in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham will be returning to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington for a show with his cast of characters. The arena announced in a news release Monday that Dunham will bring his new tour “Still Not Canceled” to the arena on April 16, 2023.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Weather pattern about to flip by late week/weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually warm and dry weather pattern over the last week-plus looks to change in dramatic fashion by the end of this week. Interestingly, a tropical storm will have a lot to do with it - and our last soaking rain was from the remnants of Hurricane Ian back at the start of October.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Verhoff's four field goals send Marshall past Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — True freshman Rece Verhoff made four-of-five field-goal attempts and became the sixth kicker in Marshall history with four field goals in a game and the Thundering Herd beat Old Dominion 12-0 on Saturday. Verhoff connected from 33 and 26 yards in the second quarter, 30...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy