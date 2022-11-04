ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Man who survived the storm on motorboat describes life on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

By Hope Salman
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W6tS_0iycfdgX00

SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Many people near Fort Myers Beach are adapting to a new way of living with a lot fewer resources. Some, like Reggie Barrett, moved down to fulfill a dream.

About a month before the scheduled grand opening of his new restaurant, Reggie’s Shrimp and Grits, Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Barrett rode out the storm on his motorboat home.

“First, the wind started throwing the boat back and forth, and then it was like being in a washing machine, then once the storm got closer, it was like being in a blender,” said Barrett

Now he has to walk through large piles of debris to make it to his dock off of Matanzas Pass. It’s a daily reminder of the most traumatic parts of Ian.

He said he’s getting by with what he has, which isn’t much at all.

He uses FEMA services for food, to do laundry, and to take a shower.

He spends the rest of his time rebuilding his dream.

“I really want to do this, and I don’t think I am going to let Ian stop me,” said Barrett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hotel living after Ian washes away homes

Homes were washed away during Hurricane Ian and many people can’t afford rent prices, so they’ve turned to hotels without anywhere else to go. But, because so many people are looking for places to stay, hotels can quickly get crowded. Chris Murawski is one of those people looking...
FORT MYERS, FL
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power outage in Cape Coral from downed power lines

A neighborhood was sent into the dark again on Saturday after power poles were taken down. It’s happening in Cape Coral, and people nearby have no idea when the power is going to come back on. Residents had to get their generators out once again after the power went...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on I-75 in Naples on Sunday

A fatal crash on I-75 in Naples happened near mile marker 93 Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is a complete roadblock in the northbound lane of I-75. It is unclear how many people died and got injured in the crash. This is a developing story, WINK News...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How one North Fort Myers community is fighting back against looters

Post-storm looting is worse than ever in Lee County, but law enforcement, and the community, are fighting back. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer uncovers the numbers behind the looting problem and how one neighborhood is coming together for protection. Whether grabbing through debris on the sidewalk or entering a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

7-day voyage finds unfamiliar ocean with red bloom threat looming

A team of scientists and researchers set out to discover the impact that Hurricane Ian had on coastal life. Key takeaway: A team of Florida Gulf Coast University researchers discovered sea life has been turned upside down (and covered in sand and mud) since Hurricane Ian passed through. Core challenge:...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police say possible swatting call at Mariner High School

Authorities have given the all-clear after a possible swatting call led to police activity at Mariner High School on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, but now students will be dismissed from school as normal. Mariner Middle was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy