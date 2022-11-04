Read full article on original website
At an election-eve rally for Brian Kemp, backers of the Georgia governor said Donald Trump is their 'top choice' for 2024
Trump has blasted Kemp for not helping him reject Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Still, many Kemp supporters said Trump would be their preferred choice in 2024.
Philadelphia imposes last-minute election change that will slow down vote count
Philadelphia has imposed a last-minute rule change that is likely to draw out the vote counting process in the city. Republicans had long pushed for the measure.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Putin Insiders Pray for ‘Frightening’ GOP Election Sweep
Russian state media is following the midterm elections in the United States with great interest, but the mood in Moscow’s studios had noticeably soured in comparison to the fun-filled episodes of the years preceding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the experts and the hosts are still rooting for the Republicans, they stop short of promising the audience total salvation even with the GOP back in charge. Even the most seasoned propagandists can’t hide the fact that Russia’s war against Ukraine—and the global fallout that followed—is only going from bad to worse.Appearing on the state TV show 60 Minutes on Tuesday,...
Midterm elections: All eyes on Virginia as Democrats attempt to hold off GOP in House
All eyes are on Virginia's midterms as Republicans look to take three seats in the House with recent GOP trends in the state.
Americans need to get over political hard feelings and confront hard enemies abroad
In 2016, America’s cultural and political animosities, which had been building for years, took on a particularly hard edge. The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made reciprocal charges of election fraud and voter suppression. Trump, expecting defeat, talked of a rigged election until he won. Clinton...
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
The executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the host's wife, went on the show to plead with voters to choose abortion-supporting candidates on the ballot Tuesday.
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack U.S., So. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key U.S. and South Korean targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
The prime minister of Pakistan told fellow leaders at this year's U.N. climate meeting that it "rings an alarm bell for humanity" in a world being hit faster and harder by the impacts of global warming
20 vintage photos of suffragettes that will make you want to get out and vote
Suffragettes were arrested and imprisoned as they fought for voting rights. Photos from 1912 to 1920 chronicle their efforts and eventual victory.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv rules out peace talks until Russian troops leave its territory and denies facing pressure to negotiate
After reports the US asked Kyiv to consider talks, Ukrainian official says it would be ‘nonsense’ to negotiate at present
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 258 of the invasion
Zelenskiy claims Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops in some parts of the east and south; Ukraine accuses Russian troops of looting and occupying empty homes in Kherson
