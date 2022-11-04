ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

NC man charged with having pipe bomb, multiple improvised explosives sent 'concerning' letters to police, sheriff: authorities

By Emily Mikkelsen
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXk8h_0iycfOdk00

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are being released in the arrest of a man charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction .

According to the Eden Police Department, they responded to the home of Wayne Neil Maddison on September 8 about a noise complaint. He “refused” to keep the noise down and received a city ordinance violation. He was scheduled to appear on Nov. 3.

Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond

On Oct. 19, Eden Police Department got information from a “concerned citizen” that Maddison had been in a nearby hardware store asking about different chemical makeups of fertilizers, specifically the nitrogen content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOn6L_0iycfOdk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAt50_0iycfOdk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHhQy_0iycfOdk00

Investigators were also told that Maddison had a list of some kind and had make “multiple comments” about not going to court. Maddison delivered concerning letters to the Eden Police Chief and Rockingham County’s sheriff.

Investigators then conducted an investigation into Maddison’s “intentions, mindset and abilities” and it was discovered that Maddison had purchased components used in building bombs.

After interviewing people in the community, they learned that he had apparently made comments that led them to believe there was an “imminent safety concern” to himself, law enforcement and the public.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Wayne Neil Maddison for a count of manufacturing/possessing a weapon of mass destruction (specifically an explosive.) He was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and they found, on his person, a flare gun with shotgun shells and multiple knives.

Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in NC

The SBI executed a search warrant on Thursday and located multiple explosive devices. The scene is secure, according to the Eden Police Department.

The Boulevard will be closed between Manley St. and Primitive St. until the conclusion of this investigation.

“I am proud and thankful for the officers and detectives we have at the Eden Police Department, as well as, the working relationships with our state and federal partners and Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey. I wholeheartedly believe Great investigative work and Team Work with our law enforcement partners and community members assisted in averting a crisis in our community. ” Chief Clint Simpson stated

