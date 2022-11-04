MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO