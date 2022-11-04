Read full article on original website
Georgia Republican leaders, candidates unite for final push ahead of Election Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican colleagues addressed Georgia voters as a united front just hours before the polls are set to open on Tuesday. In a final campaign push, Gov. Kemp spoke about Georgia’s economic success throughout the pandemic and his recent efforts to combat inflation.
Voters checklist: Polls open Tuesday in Georgia, SC; Are you ready?
GEORGIA (WTGS) — To ease some Election Day stress, we'd like to make sure you're ready... ahead of Tuesday!. On November 8, residents in Georgia and South Carolina will be able to cast their ballots for local and statewide officials. Follow this checklist before you get ready to go...
Where to find election results for Georgia, South Carolina midterm election
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Georgia and South Carolina voters have big decisions to make in the Midterms - the November 2022 elections. Here's where you'll be able to find election results in your area, once the ballots have been counted. Statewide results for Georgia. Statewide results for South Carolina. Election...
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina
GEORGIA (WTGS) — Midterm election day is finally here for Georgia and South Carolina. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter who is waiting in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. FOX28 has crews across the region...
Abrams, local Democrats rally at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Election day is rapidly approaching, and candidates across the state are holding their final rallies and events before the remaining voters get to the polls on Tuesday. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) spoke to excited supporters in Savannah on Saturday, promising to deliver a better...
Rev. Warnock rallies in hometown as election approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah native Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) chose to spend the Sunday before Election Day in his hometown. He said that Savannah nurtured him during his most formative years and instilled in him the values that shape his work in the Senate Sunday. Warnock spoke at...
Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia Sec. of State calls Cobb County elections error an isolated incident
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Despite record early voting numbers in the Peach State, voting in the metro Atlanta Area hit a bit of a hiccup. Cobb County elections officials announced that they failed to send out over 1,000 absentee ballots to registered voters due to human error. FOX28...
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday, possibly becoming a category 1 hurricane before landfall somewhere between Miami and West Palm Beach. If Nicole were to become a hurricane before landfall, it will be only the fourth...
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
