South Carolina State

WTGS

Abrams, local Democrats rally at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Election day is rapidly approaching, and candidates across the state are holding their final rallies and events before the remaining voters get to the polls on Tuesday. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) spoke to excited supporters in Savannah on Saturday, promising to deliver a better...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Rev. Warnock rallies in hometown as election approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah native Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) chose to spend the Sunday before Election Day in his hometown. He said that Savannah nurtured him during his most formative years and instilled in him the values that shape his work in the Senate Sunday. Warnock spoke at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTGS

Nicole to bring impacts to the Coastal Empire late this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole will work its way toward Florida through Wednesday, possibly becoming a category 1 hurricane before landfall somewhere between Miami and West Palm Beach. If Nicole were to become a hurricane before landfall, it will be only the fourth...
FLORIDA STATE
WTGS

Utah non-profit uses digital art to help save rhinos in South Africa

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More conservation efforts are turning to cryptocurrency to further their cause; a Utah-based effort to save rhinos in South Africa is using digital art to help the species. Wade Hill is the founder of Warriors 4 Rhinos, a non-profit that benefits a rhino sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA

