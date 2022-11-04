Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Road & Track
Lamborghini Signs Iron Lynx to Run Its 2024 Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
Autoblog
Lamborghini has been developing an IPO strategy 'for a long time'
Porsche AG isn’t the only Volkswagen AG brand that has been quietly preparing for a potential initial public offering. Italian luxury-car maker Lamborghini has been developing a strategy how to present itself to stock-market investors since well before Volkswagen asked each of its brands to come up with virtual equity stories, according to the unit’s Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann.
Here's when Lamborghini's next supercar will be revealed
Lamborghini's Aventador replacement will be revealed late in the first quarter of 2023. The all-new supercar will feature a hybridized V12 powertrain.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Confirms Huracan Sterrato As Final Non-Hybrid Model Amid Record Earnings
Lamborghini recorded the best nine months in its history with a €1.93 billion turnover year-to-date. The Sant’Agata company is actively preparing for its electrified future, but before the first plug-in hybrid arrives in 2023, there is one last pure-ICE model to be unveiled in December – the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Autoblog
A supercar broker for celebrities says: 'I've bought cars in saunas, in swimming pools, and on airplanes'
In 1992, Tom Hartley was in a traffic jam on the edge of Hyde Park in London when a classic Bentley caught his eye. He immediately rolled down his window and struck up a conversation with the man in the back seat, who was being driven by a chauffeur. "I...
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Autoblog
Ford dealers begin to contest Model E sales plan
Over about the past 18 months, Ford's been developing and refining its dealer strategy. First came the break into three divisions, Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial vehicles, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles. That last division took a big cannonball in the dealer pool in September. Ford joined the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas to explain its vision for EV outlets as being composed of Model E Certified and Model E Certified Elite dealership tiers. The automaker gave dealers an initial date of October 31 to decide which tier they wanted to join, the new regime commencing January 1, 2024. Dealer pushback since the September meeting convinced Ford to push the buy-in decision back to December 2. Automotive News reports dealers are generally supportive of Ford's EV direction, but they are firming up their resistance to the terms of the tiers.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Only $2,000 for this great-looking electric Vintage VW bus, with a small twist
There’s something fun about trademark infringement reproducing retro-looking vehicles in an electric form factor. You get all of the exciting, old school design vibes that today’s automotive culture is sorely lacking, yet in a modern vehicle that doesn’t require two hours of wrenching for every hour of driving.
dcnewsnow.com
Lamborghini’s last gas-only car to debut in December
Lamborghini will use 2022 Art Basel Miami in December for the debut of a high-riding Huracán, a car confirmed to be the automaker’s last powered purely by a combustion engine. Starting with the Aventador successor due in 2023, which will be a V-12 plug-in hybrid, every future Lamborghini...
Autoblog
Car buyers in Germany losing price protection as inflation there is over 10%
Inflation in Germany is running higher than inflation in America, the German Federal Statistics Office putting October median year-on-year inflation at 10.4%. Carmakers there are among the industries taking steps to be more flexible with pricing in order to protect margins. As spotted by Carscoops, German outlet Automobilwoche reports brands including BMW, Kia, Mercedes, and Volkswagen are writing sales contracts that guarantee pricing for a short, fixed time. With the luxury makers, if the confirmed delivery date comes four months or more after the sale date, the price of the car will be adjusted to match the latest list price on the eventual delivery date — assuming the price has gone up. Kia gives seven months. Volkswagen won't change the price if it can give the buyer a confirmed delivery date at the time of the sale. If VW can't promise a delivery date, there's no protection for any length of time.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer "Bully" brawls with 1,200 hp
Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.
Autoblog
Future Classic: 1999-2005 Lexus IS 300
Japanese automakers often reserve their best stuff for the home market. The number of incredibly cool, quick and exciting cars that were never sold in the United States is enormous. Fortunately, we occasionally get a peek into that world when a special Japanese car lands on our shores. In the late 1990s, we a version of the athletic Toyota Altezza. Known as the Lexus IS 300 here, the car came to America with the legendary 2JZ-GE inline-six (the non-turbo cousin of the fourth-generation Supra engine), rear-wheel drive and an available manual transmission – the perfect formula for an enthusiast’s sedan.
Grafting an LS Head Onto This Turbo Ford 300 I6 Engine Took Years
Jaron NelsonIf someone tells you their uncle has one of these, they're probably lying—unless Jaron Nelson is their uncle.
Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot First Look: Better looking, more rugged, more family friendly
The Honda Pilot has experienced some rotten timing over the years. After helping establish the three-row crossover segment with its highly successful first-generation, Honda decided to switch things up and make a boxier, more rugged second-generation. Unfortunately, that coincided with a gas price surge that sent shoppers away from boxy, rugged vehicles. The third-generation went back to what worked originally, but was perhaps too much of a course correction, as boxy and rugged made a comeback in recent years. Now, to see if the fourth time’s a charm, the all-new, fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot arrives as a sort of blending of the two approaches.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Just Sold for $96,000 at a Salvage Auction
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has sold new for a hefty price tag, but this particular EV sold for $96,000, which is well below MSRP. The post 2022 GMC Hummer EV Just Sold for $96,000 at a Salvage Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
bikeexif.com
Speed Read, November 6, 2022
We dive into this weekend’s Speed Read with a quirky Honda Super Cub from Indonesia. We also take a look at the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765, a Ducati 900SS café racer, and a Suzuki GSX-R1100 from Mr Martini. Honda Super Cub by Enggal Modified The deeper down...
