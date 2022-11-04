TGH uses new blood test to care for people with head or neck injuries

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is the first in the nation to use an FDA-cleared rapid blood test to evaluate patients with significant head or neck injuries that could have brain damage, and doctors are calling it a game changer.

Dr. Jason Wilson at TGH explained that the real breakthrough came from discovering the brain gives out a bio "maker" when it experiences trauma or damage.

The test helps doctors make an accurate assessment of brain injuries so they can determine proper treatments.

“What we’ve learned with this test is, if it is negative, then the patient doesn’t need a CAT because they don’t have blood on the brain," Dr. Wilson said. "We can reduce that, and they can move through the ER quicker and go to where they need to sooner, where they need to be managed for their concussion sooner."

Dr. Wilson thinks the test will reduce the number of CAT scans needed, increase the number of patients who get to a concussion clinic faster and improve their recovery.

Doctor Wilson also said you should go to the ER right away for a head or neck injury if you lose consciousness, have memory loss, or experience any vomiting.