WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis County officers round up suspects on variety of charges
The Jeff Davis County Drug Unit has made several arrests in the last few weeks. From proactive street presence to search warrants and even someone who inadvertently turned herself in, officers have dropped a heavy hammer on a few unsuspecting subjects. On October 13, 2022, drug investigators were conducting an...
WALB 10
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
douglasnow.com
Nicholls woman allegedly knocks boyfriend unconscious with a log
A 65-year-old Nicholls woman, Lavonia Brinson, was recently charged with aggravated assault after her boyfriend was found lying in the street after she allegedly knocked him unconscious with a piece of wood. According to a Nicholls Police Department report, on October 31, a NPD officer was dispatched to Burdell Avenue...
SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries
ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
douglasnow.com
Georgia State Patrol Douglas office reports 64 crashes, 497 citations in October
State troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 64 traffic crashes during the month of October. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 48 injuries and 2 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 497 traffic citations during...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
douglasnow.com
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
Georgia police chief arrested and charged with burglary
A Georgia police chief was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary. The GBI has arrested and charged Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams with Burglary. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Williams allegedly burglarized a home on Oct. 11. Williams turned himself in and was booked into the Atkinson County jail on Nov. 2. He has since bonded out.
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
WALB 10
APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
WALB 10
VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
wfxl.com
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
wfxl.com
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
wfxl.com
Police: Three teens arrested in Albany after robbing two men and firing shots at them
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Three teens are facing charges are Albany Police say they robbed two men Friday. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says their officers were called to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue about an armed robbery. Two men told investigators that three teenagers pointed a gun at them and stole their AirPods, money, cellphones, and other items. As the teens were leaving, the men said the teens shot at them.
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
