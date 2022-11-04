ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, OH

Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit.

Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.

The offender then fled the traffic stop, ensuing a car chase, according to authorities.

The man’s car came to a stop after one its tires gave out at I-75 southbound near Little York Road, police said.

He proceeded to flee on foot, but was apprehended, police reported.

The culprit had several active arrest warrants and possessed a stolen vehicle from Dayton jurisdiction, police stated.

Ohio State Police helped divert traffic while Englewood Police chased the man.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 will update this page as more information is released.

