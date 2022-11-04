Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Torino Film Festival to Open With Beatles, Rolling Stones-Focused Special Event
The Torino Film Festival, which celebrates its 40th edition this year, will open with a special musical and visual event focusing on two of the most iconic British bands – the Beatles and the Rolling Stones – and their love for cinema, which led them to work with the likes of Richard Lester, Jean-Luc Godard, Jonas Mekas, Wim Wenders and Martin Scorsese.
Here's Where To Follow "The White Lotus" Season 2 Cast On The 'Gram In Case You Don't Already
Keep up with them on and off the set.
SFGate
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
Can someone please send Ye to his room?
Lookout columnist Claudia Sternbach has been spending time bobbing in a Florida pool, thinking about Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — and getting angry. Her aging, widowed mother-in-law, now in her 90s, lives in a mostly Jewish senior community and Sternbach sometimes flies down to visit her. Sternbach is frustrated and appalled by the recent rise of antisemitic rhetoric and worries for our country and for people, including her mother-in-law and her friends, who have faced discrimination their whole lives.
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
San Francisco’s LGBTQ Chinese American film pioneer broke all the rules
In 1937, Esther Eng made history. Today, all but two of her films are lost.
SFGate
Netflix Takes Bold Bet on Theatrical With ‘Knives Out’ Sequel — But Don’t Expect ‘Glass Onion’ Box Office Numbers
It should come as little surprise that Netflix doesn’t plan to report box office grosses for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters later this month. Since the streamer never discloses financials, there’s not much of a case to crack when it comes to that particular puzzle.
Comments / 0