Cold case: Who stabbed Lynda Avery to death 35 years ago?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Lynda Avery?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 1987.

The CBI said Lynda Avery’s body was found in the basement of the home where she was living on July 6, 1987.

Avery was stabbed to death and her throat had also been cut several times.

During the investigation police learned Avery was dating a man “Steve” at the time of her murder.

However, police said there were no witnesses found who could place Avery with anyone the night she was murdered.

To this day, Avery’s case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Aurora Police Department.

You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.