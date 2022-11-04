ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Cold case: Who stabbed Lynda Avery to death 35 years ago?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q3jY_0iycetSI00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Remains of woman found on farm 34 years ago identified

Who murdered Lynda Avery?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 1987.

The CBI said Lynda Avery’s body was found in the basement of the home where she was living on July 6, 1987.

Avery was stabbed to death and her throat had also been cut several times.

During the investigation police learned Avery was dating a man “Steve” at the time of her murder.

Do you recognize this woman? Unidentified body found in 1973

However, police said there were no witnesses found who could place Avery with anyone the night she was murdered.

To this day, Avery’s case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Aurora Police Department.

You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

Submit a form.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94kix.com

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Quadruple murder suspect's brother charged with accessory after the fact

The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...
AURORA, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy