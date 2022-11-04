ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Sign, trade, or hold at each position of need this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have different directions they could go this winter, but should they sign, trade, or hold steady at each of their offseason targets?. We are just a few days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and rumors are already rampant as to what upgrades the St. Louis Cardinals should, or should not, make this coming offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy