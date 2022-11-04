Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Three area football teams eyeing regional titles this weekend
What started out as 14 area teams in the high school football playoffs was whittled down to eight after one week and now stands at just three. Muskegon (Division 3), Whitehall (Division 4) and Oakridge (Division 5) head into regional action this weekend. At stake is a berth in the state semifinals. Muskegon and Oakridge will host games this weekend.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments
MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
MLive.com
Our 10 favorite photos as Holland Christian tops Gross Ile in Division 3 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Holland Christian is the MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer champions for 2022. Holland Christian scored one goal from Derek Huisman and got another from Michael Pierce to earn a 2-0 win over Gross Ile at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to...
MLive.com
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat hoops star scores 1,000th career point
Wayland High School graduate Cory Ainsworth reached the milestone of scoring his 1,000th career point for Cornerstone University last weekend in the Golden Eagles’ basketball victory over Olivet Nazarene. He played his high school hoops for coach Mike Hudson, graduating in 2019.
Mad Ants light up scoreboard in season opening win
Gabe York led the Mad Ants with 35 points in a 152-129 win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.
Local woman to compete at Worlds weightlifting competition in December
Traci Gonzales in an Olympic weightlifter who competed at worlds in 2019 and earned 3rd place. She has since been training to make it back to worlds again and will compete in December.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Beach Street closed in Muskegon due to sand in the road
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Road is shut down after high winds over the weekend made it impossible to drive on Monday morning. The City of Muskegon shut down Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout after deep sand blew over the road. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spotted...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Salvatore’s Restaurant offers mom’s Italian recipes to Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re craving some authentic homemade Italian food and a bundle of garlic breadsticks, Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria on Grand Rapids’ West Side will fit the bill. The restaurant, which has been a family-owned spot since 1976, features every classic Italian...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Many Celebrities Are Coming to Town for Grand Rapids Comic Con
Grand Rapids Comic Con is happening next weekend. Coming up on November 11th, 12th, and 13th, 2022, Grand Rapids Comic Con will once again return to The Devos Place in Grand Rapids. Many celebrity guests will be in town that you can meet. The list of guests includes some of...
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
