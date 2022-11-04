ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three area football teams eyeing regional titles this weekend

What started out as 14 area teams in the high school football playoffs was whittled down to eight after one week and now stands at just three. Muskegon (Division 3), Whitehall (Division 4) and Oakridge (Division 5) head into regional action this weekend. At stake is a berth in the state semifinals. Muskegon and Oakridge will host games this weekend.
Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments

MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Former Wildcat hoops star scores 1,000th career point

Wayland High School graduate Cory Ainsworth reached the milestone of scoring his 1,000th career point for Cornerstone University last weekend in the Golden Eagles’ basketball victory over Olivet Nazarene. He played his high school hoops for coach Mike Hudson, graduating in 2019.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
