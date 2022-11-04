Cleveland Museum of Art Debuts 'Modern Impressions—Light and Water in Chinese Prints' and 'Photographs in Ink' Exhibitions

Chef Matthew DePante found inspiration in Sunshine State cuisine, reimagined it and brought it back to The Land. By Dillon Stewart. The owners of Bartleby know you’ll be thinking about Crop Bistro and Bar when you first step in the door of their new Ohio City restaurant — and they’re OK with that. Longtime friends Morgan Yagi and Ryan Britton knew they had a lot to live up to when they took over the historic United Bank Building that was home to Crop from 2011 until early 2021.

