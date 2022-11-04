After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”

2 DAYS AGO