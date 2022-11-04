Read full article on original website
Related
Prada Dunks Its Loafers Into a Pot of Rhinestones and Studs
Holiday season is upon us, and putting a dazzle in your step is with its latest sparkling offering — the black brushed leather loafers with studs and rhinestones. Here, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons‘ team cover the black leather base with hundreds of hand-applied appliqués, ranging from small silver-toned metal studs to larger diamond and sapphire-like rhinestones, working themselves across the silhouette organically, as if you’ve stepped into a pot of glitter — in an even more manic fashion than last year’s pair.
Take a Full Look at the Palace x Y-3 FW22 Collection
Officially announced with a short film starring soccer icon Zinedine Zidane and skate legend Lucas Puig, we now have a full look at the upcoming Palace x Y-3 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The team-up serves to round up Y-3’s “20 Years: Recoded” anniversary series and features takes on the.
Take a First Look at Clints’ New TRL 2.0 Sneaker
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints has just previewed a new edition of its TRL sneaker and it’s the latest step in the brand’s ever-evolving footwear line-up. Junior Clint’s label is no stranger to footwear curation; the brand originally started because of Clint’s overall feeling of discontent with the footwear market and the self-taught designer’s unique drops quickly garnered attention on the streets of Manchester and beyond. And hot on the heels of its debut “Stepper” silhouette, Clints presented its debut collaboration with Patta and dropped a skating silhouette inspired by ’90s skate culture.
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Unimatic Drops Three New Limited Edition Titanium Sports Watches
Unimatic has doubled down on its use of titanium dropping three new lightweight sports watches. The Italian minimalist brand only debuted its first titanium watch back in September, but there’s no denying that the material’s gunmetal tone when sandblasted complements its more colorful designs. With titanium offering a...
PHILÉO Is the Sustainable Emerging Footwear Brand Presenting a "Twisted Hospital Shoe"
At just 20 years old, Philéo Landowski is one of the youngest in the sneaker game right now. His eponymous brand, PHILÉO, is self-described as a “collaborative platform,” creating shoes with the objective to bring people together while putting “memories and passions” at the forefront, “resulting in the creation of new emotion when they are brought together.” This has resulted in collaborations with the likes of LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, but it doesn’t stop there.
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet"
On-foot photos of the Dunk Low “Green Velvet” have sufaced via yankeekicks. The upcoming iteration is crafted with luxe, all-velvet uppers in hues of dark green, with a hint of white landing on the the mesh tongue tag. Traditional Nike branding can also be found on the panel swoosh, embroidered heel branding and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and matching green outsole, with white laces tying the silhouette together for a clean finish.
New Balance 2002R Surfaces in "Egg Yolk"
Reminiscent of Paperboy Paris‘ highly-popular NB 992 “Fried Egg,” a new “Egg Yolk” colorway has now surfaced of New Balance‘s signature 2002R silhouette. First introduced in 2010, the 2002 model was initially underappreciated by the public and didn’t begin picking up traction until its modern revival in 2020 with the release of a series of successful collaborations and thoughtful GR colorways.
Essentials: Taro Ray
Beginning as a segment of the online radio Know Wave, the collective AFFXWRKS (previously known as AFFIX) was founded in 2016 by an established team of creatives consisting of then-Mackintosh project designer Taro Ray, creative consultant Stephen Mann, Gimme Five’s Michael Kopelman, and designer Kiko Kostadinov who’s since stepped away to focus on his personal label. Grounded in the concept of “New Utility,” AFFXWRKS pushes the boundaries of traditional “workwear” through a progressive and experimental approach that taps into the group’s extensive knowledge of both street culture and fashion design.
It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection
After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
SOULGOODS Unveils Second Nike Dunk High Colorway
Following the first SOULGOODS x shoe release in “Military Green” the Beijing-based streetwear and sneaker shop is back with another special colorway for the Nike Dunk High. Quickly establishing themselves as a major streeetwear player in China, the store has had various Nike and Converse collaborations over the year. Founder G Ming sat down with Hypebeast as a part of our Sole Mates series to share his affinity with Nike and the growing sneaker culture in Beijing and China.
Official Images of the Philllllthy x adidas NMD S1 "Blue"
One of adidas’ newest additions to its collaborative roster, Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa sees his latest project with the Three Stripes receiving a proper release. Following one-of-one adidas. NMD S1 colorways crafted by Leyesa, the duo has come together to reimagine the new silhouette. Previously, early and on-foot...
Derrick Adams Hits The 'Sweet Spot' With His First-Ever Solo Exhibition in Asia
Seven new artworks will be unveiled at LGDR & Wei in Hong Kong. LGDR & Wei welcomes Derrick Adams and his solo exhibition to Asia entitled Sweet Spot. The Brooklyn-based artist will showcase seven new paintings from his Motion Picture Paintings series – celebrating the beauty of Black identity with a narrative that goes beyond stereotypes and enlightens the mind full of tenderness and emotional depths.
GloRilla Unveils 'Anyways, Life's Great' Cover Art, Tracklist
GloRilla has unveiled the cover art and tracklist of her upcoming debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. Set to drop on November 11, the project will include a total of nine tracks including the previously-released cuts “Tomorrow 2,” which features Cardi B, and “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. Nikipooh will also join the EP on the track “Get That Money.” Meanwhile, the cover art sees her sport a stunning chest piece with a matching pair of sunglasses and red boots/tights.
Moncler Continues Its 70th Anniversary Celebrations With Inter Milan Collaboration
Is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, so far honoring the occasion with a monumental fashion show, an exclusive HBX drop, a collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design, another with Rick Owens, and now, the fashion house has announced its latest collection with FC Internazionale Milano. Coming together for...
Can Resale Fix Fashion's Sustainability Crisis?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated the current state of the resale industry. If you cast your mind back five years ago, the likes of Supreme, YEEZY, Jordan Brand and Palace were running the resale market, seeing floods of teenagers take to the capital cities to flog their just-copped garms for a profit on the sidestreets, in turn reducing over-consumption as pieces swapped hands for cash almost instantaneously.
Offgod and Gleb Kostin Collide for Sculptural Air Pods Max Attachments
Hong Kong-based artist and designer Offgod and St. Petersburg-based creative Gleb Kostin have come together for a unique project, crafting custom sculptural attachments for the Apple Airpods Max. At just 17, Offgod, born Andrew Mok, has published several official projects including the cover art for The Kid LAROI and Juice WRLD‘s single, “Remind Me of You” and a campaign with adidas.
Emerging New York Label Ouer Is Exploring the Queer Experience
Jeremy Ho and Peter Hu cut their teeth at Opening Ceremony, Robert Geller, and Thom Browne, as well as Proenza Schouler and Tim Coppens, respectively, and now the New York-based design duo unveil their brand, Ouer. Commencing with “Collection 000,” Ouer looks to offer a ready-to-wear line of garments that comment on the queer experience, exploring both their Chinese Canadian heritage, culture and upbringing alongside concepts of generational divides, self-discovery, and masculinity.
Converse Enlists 20 Global Creatives For “Create Now. Create Next.” Campaign
Following the news of Baby Keem’s partnership, Converse continues its legacy of championing self-expression by bringing together established and emerging creatives from over 18 cities around the world in a new multi-format campaign — “Create Now. Create Next.”. From music and choreography to art and skateboarding, the...
Invigorate the Senses With Aēsop’s Aromatique Incense
Following its foray into fragrances, Aēsop now expands its offerings for the home with its Aromatique Incense series. Formulated to smolder gently with delicate ribbons of aroma, the incense is available in three therapeutic scents: Kagerou, Sarashina, and Murasaki. Kagerou features an earthy, herbaceous, and woody aroma that is...
