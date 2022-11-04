Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated the Nov. 5 release of "My Mind & Me" with an intimate slumber party at the Peltz Beckham residence. In snaps shared by Peltz Beckham on Nov. 6, the two posed in matching satin pink pajamas and furry blue sandals, along with friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez and Gomez's 9-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey. It looks like aspiring chef Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who's pictured shaking up cocktails in the kitchen, catered the adorable girls' night in.

22 HOURS AGO