Holiday season is upon us, and putting a dazzle in your step is with its latest sparkling offering — the black brushed leather loafers with studs and rhinestones. Here, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons‘ team cover the black leather base with hundreds of hand-applied appliqués, ranging from small silver-toned metal studs to larger diamond and sapphire-like rhinestones, working themselves across the silhouette organically, as if you’ve stepped into a pot of glitter — in an even more manic fashion than last year’s pair.

1 DAY AGO