Ten Fort Atkinson Blackhawks honored in Badger Small football all-conference voting

Fort Atkinson senior wide receiver Eli Cosson was a first team all-conference selection in Badger Small voting held recently, one of 10 Blackhawks to be honored.

Cosson, who was selected unanimously, was third in the league with 740 receiving yards on the season. He caught 49 passes, averaging 15.1 yards per grab, while scoring five touchdowns.

“Eli’s great work ethic made for a great season,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Eli was our workhorse throughout the year because he stayed healthy. He was able to execute offensively and teams had a hard time stopping him.

“When you’re a unanimous selection, it shows you’ve earned the respect of the rest of the conference, and Eli definitely deserved that.”

Fort senior offensive lineman Paddy Kealty, junior running back Mason Dressler, senior down lineman Jack Opperman and senior edge Tyler Narkis were each second-team selections.

Kealty, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 305 pounds, was a force inside. He played most of his snaps at left tackle but also lined up some at center.

“Paddy is a big, tough, mean offensive lineman,” Nelson said. “Paddy was a smart player in terms of techniques and how he could defeat guys. When you put his strength and aggressiveness into that kind of frame, you have yourself a heck of a lineman.”

Dressler finished with 626 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt, and scored seven touchdowns on the ground. He also caught a touchdown.

“Mason is a dynamic running back,” Nelson said. “He was limited to not playing the full season. The games he was in there, he was an impact player. It did not take long for other schools to notice him. We are excited to see what he can do as a senior next year.”

Opperman made 38 tackles, including nine for a loss, and registered 3.5 sacks.

“Jack is a very talented, gifted and hardworking player,” Nelson said. “Jack was a consistent leader for us and did things the right way. We rotated him a lot on offense and defense, which is why he didn’t rack up a ton of stats in one spot. He was a consistent defensive leader for us.”

Narkis made 27 tackles, including three for a loss, notched two sacks and intercepted a pass.

“Tyler was an absolute bulldog,” Nelson said. “He set the edge for us. He did everything right and well. What we ask Tyler to do does not necessarily rack up stats, but he’s incredibly valuable. If you put his toughness and grit into a larger frame, maybe you get more recognition. I’m very proud of what Tyler was able to do on the field for us this season.”

Honorable mention recipients offensively for the Blackhawks were Opperman (tight end) and seniors Logan Kees (tight end), Geo Miguel (offensive line) and Dane Brost (quarterback). Fort senior defensive lineman Albion Mane and senior defensive back Tyler Hartman also garnered honorable mention honors.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld won the Badger Small at 6-0, followed by DeForest at 5-1, Monona Grove at 4-2, Stoughton at 3-3, Portage at 2-4, Sauk Prairie at 1-5 and Fort Atkinson at 0-6.

2022 BADGER SMALL FOOTBALL ALL CONFERENCE

1ST TEAM OFFENSE

POSITION PLAYER NAME SCHOOL YR HT WT U

Tight End Connor Breunig Sauk Prairie 11 6’2 215

Receiver LJ Ellestad MHB 11 5’10 170 U

Receiver Eli Cosson Fort Atkinson 12 5’11 170 U

Receiver Brody Hartig DeForest 12 6’1 180 U

Line Griffin Empey Stoughton 12 6’3 271 U

Line Austin Leibfried MHB 11 6’6 255 U

Line Ryan Horne DeForest 12 6’ 225

Line Nolan Vils Sauk Prairie 12 6’4 265 U

Line Isaac Dresen Monona Grove 12 5’10 230 U

Quarterback Mason Keyes DeForest 12 6’ 190 U

Quarterback Kasey Helgeson MHB 11 6’3 190 U

Running Back Gavin Hablewitz Monona Grove 11 5’7 150 U

Running Back Trenton Owens MHB 11 5’9 190 U

Placekicker Ethan Tranel MHB 12 6’2 190 U

Unanimous

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mason Keyes—DeForest

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Griffin Empey—Stoughton

2ND TEAM OFFENSE

Tight End Tucker Grundahl DeForest 11 6’4 220

Receiver Cal Woerth Monona Grove10 6’ 150

Receiver Boden Frosch Sauk Prairie 10 5’9 155

Receiver Alex Van Oooyen DeForest 12 5’11 165

Line Braylon Leahy MHB 10 5’10 240

Line Paddy Kealty Fort Atkinson 12 6’3 305

Line Greydon Wagner DeForest 12 6’ 230

Line Andrew Steinle Portage 11 5’11 240

Line Deandre Lemon Monona Grove12 5’9 270

Quarterback Brady Voss Monona Grove12 6’3 190

Running Back Cale Drinka DeForest 12 6’1 190

Running Back Mason Dressler Fort Atkinson 11 6’ 185

Running Back Keagan Hooker Portage 11 6’2 175

Placekicker Kyle Ugalde DeForest 10 6’2 190

HONORABLE MENTION

DeForest—Max Mitchell 11, Dane Schmidtknecht 10

Fort Atkinson—Logan Kees 12, Jack Opperman 12, Geo Miguel 12, Dane Brost 12

Monona Grove—Isaiah Erb 11, Cuinn Larsh 12, Max Sisler 10

MHB—Clay Utt 12, Ethan Tranel 12, Tyler Buechner 12, Mason McNally 12, Matthew Mahoney 10, Garret Waefler 12

Portage—Ashton Krasovec 12, Ian Karpelenia 12, Javeir Moyotol Hernandez 12, Gavin Thompson 12

Sauk Prairie—Carson Brickl 12, Jack Tarnutzer 12, Derek Hilden 12

Stoughton—Joe Wahlin 11, Mason Marggi 12, Griffin Rousseau 10, Collin Meinholz 11, Kaeson Salonek 10

1ST TEAM DEFENSE

POSITION PLAYER NAME SCHOOL YR HT WT UNANIMOUS

Down Lineman Nolan Vils Sauk Prairie 12 6’4 265 U

Down Lineman Griffin Empey Stoughton 12 6’3 271 U

Down Lineman Javion Kunz DeForest 12 5’10 215 U

Edge Player Breck Sparby-Schmid DeForest 12 6’1 210 U

Edge Player Mason Weaver MHB 12 6’1 180 U

Linebacker Eli Krantz MHB 12 6’3 215 U

Linebacker Caleb Bendixen DeForest 12 5’9 180 U

Linebacker Cole Sarbacker Stoughton 11 5’10 160

Linebacker Tyler Buechner MHB 12 5’8 160

Defensive Back Carter Morrison DeForest 11 5’11 175 U

Defensive Back LJ Ellestad MHB 11 6’ 160 U

Defensive Back Eddie Rivera Monona Grove 12 6’1 180 U

Defensive Back Ethan Tranel MHB 12 6’2 190 U

Punter Ethan Tranel MHB 12 6’2 190 U

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eli Krantz—MHB

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Nolan Vils—Sauk Prairie

2ND TEAM DEFENSE

Down Lineman Jack Opperman Fort Atkinson 12 6’6 235

Down Lineman Isaiah Erb Monona Grove 11 6’2 180

Down Lineman Xavier Faison Monona Grove 11 6’4 225

Edge Player Cullen Kirchberg DeForest 10 6’ 175

Edge Player Tyler Narkis Fort Atkinson 12 5’10 170

Linebacker Dalton Card Monona Grove 12 5’8 200

Linebacker Tyler Magestro Monona Grove 12 5’8 185

Linebacker Joe Wahlin Stoughton 11 6’4 205

Linebacker Braxton Druckrey Portage 11 5’10 170

Defensive Back Conner Fritz Monona Grove 12 6’3 180

Defensive Back Chance Suddeth Stoughton 12 5’8 150

Defensive Back Griffin Garrigan Portage 11 6’ 160

Defensive Back Brogan Hicks DeForest 12 6’1 190

Punter Hunter Francis Portage 12 6’2 190

HONORABLE MENTION

DeForest—Jalen McKinnie 10

Fort Atkinson—Albion Mane 12, Tyler Hartman 12

Monona Grove—Deandre Lemon 12, Kyan Kratochwill 12, Chase Yinko 10

MHB—Caleb McNamer 12, Landon Bomkamp 11, Zach Maguire 10, Brooks Pernot 11, Chris Kiel 10

Portage—James Peters 12, Garret Crawford 12

Sauk Prairie—Keagan Gulden 12, Grant Sorg 12, Brason Ballweg 11, Connor Breunig 11, Gage Ranzenberger 12, Sean Goodwin 12

Stoughton—Kaeson Salonek 10, Michael Turner 12, Mason Marggi 12

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bret St. Arnauld—MHB