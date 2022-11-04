Read full article on original website
Why the Warriors can no longer acquire Kevin Durant despite previously being in the mix
The Golden State Warriors can no longer realistically acquire Kevin Durant despite being one of the teams in the running before the season began. OK, so, sure, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors could technically pull off a trade that sends Kevin Durant back to California and Klay Thompson to Brooklyn. But would that ever be something the Warriors agree to? Absolutely not.
Injury Update: Ben Simmons Available for Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will give it a go against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.
Steve Kerr's Interesting Comment After The Warriors Lost To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Mitchell scores 33, Garland 24, Cavs beat Lakers 114-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt’s return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to...
NBA
Instant Rewind: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:45 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Arguably the breakout moment of Myles Turner's NBA career came on Feb. 1, 2016, when he blocked LeBron James at the rim in crunch time of a game in his rookie season. Seven seasons and several hundred blocks later, the...
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Missouri ekes out narrow win over Southern Indiana in Dennis Gates’ debut
Dennis Gates won his head coaching debut at Missouri as the Tigers beat Southern Indiana 97-91 behind Kobe Brown’s 20
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Toronto Raptors
Coming off a 123-119 road loss against the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls (5-5) visit the Toronto Raptors (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls will be without Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadriceps contusion) as they look to avoid back-to-back losses. Chicago Bulls (5-5) vs. Toronto...
Rudy Gobert's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Monday's game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson's availability
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
