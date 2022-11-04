ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Warriors can no longer acquire Kevin Durant despite previously being in the mix

The Golden State Warriors can no longer realistically acquire Kevin Durant despite being one of the teams in the running before the season began. OK, so, sure, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors could technically pull off a trade that sends Kevin Durant back to California and Klay Thompson to Brooklyn. But would that ever be something the Warriors agree to? Absolutely not.
Instant Rewind: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:45 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Arguably the breakout moment of Myles Turner's NBA career came on Feb. 1, 2016, when he blocked LeBron James at the rim in crunch time of a game in his rookie season. Seven seasons and several hundred blocks later, the...
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Toronto Raptors

Coming off a 123-119 road loss against the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls (5-5) visit the Toronto Raptors (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls will be without Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadriceps contusion) as they look to avoid back-to-back losses. Chicago Bulls (5-5) vs. Toronto...
