4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
wtvbam.com
Brand sentenced to up to 17 years in St. Joseph County after being convicted of three charges
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis man who was convicted in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for crimes he committed in that county on October 22, 2021 was given a prison sentence of up to 17 years on Thursday. 27-year-old Dylan Brand was convicted by a jury following a...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
wtvbam.com
Two teenagers taken to ProMedica following Sunday afternoon all terrain vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon in a all terrain vehicle crash on North Union City Road just south of Dayburg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash involving a Polaris RZR 1000 side by side vehicle in a tall grass private field was reported at about 1:10 p.m.
WWMTCw
School resource officer hired for first time at Hamilton Community Schools
HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools hired its first-ever school resource officer Monday. Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp, a 23-year veteran of the police force, is expected to begin his role as the school's resource officer Dec. 1, according to Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk. Loy Norrix High...
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
abc57.com
Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash
ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
abc57.com
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
WNDU
Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River
(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
wtvbam.com
Former felon sent back to the MDOC after entering guilty plea to assault charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A man who spent over two decades in the Michigan Department of Corrections for trying to stab a man to death in the mid 1990’s was ordered to go back to prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 64-year-old Vincent Beniquez was given...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
Kalamazoo man’s death suspicious after body found in remote farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Kalamazoo man whose body was found Thursday, Nov. 3, in a remote farm field east of South Haven. The name of the 33-year-old man has not been released. A man who told police he...
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
Battle Creek assault leaves man with skull factures, brain injury
A man was seriously hurt during an assault early Saturday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
southcountynews.org
US-131 work set to resume in April
Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
