ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash

ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police walking back on identity of man who drove stolen truck into St. Joseph River

(WNDU) - Berrien County Police are walking back on the identity of the man who drove an allegedly stolen truck into the St. Joseph River on Thursday night. The driver of the truck, originally identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, 29, of Mishawaka, led police on a chase that started on S. 3rd Street near Ontario Road in Niles Township. The truck sped off, leading officers on a pursuit into Indiana that ended on Riverside Drive near the corner of E. Marion Street in South Bend.
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
southcountynews.org

US-131 work set to resume in April

Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy