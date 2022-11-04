Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibilities down to one-quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Barton, Rice, Reno, Kingman and Harper Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If driving, ensure your headlights are on low beams.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0