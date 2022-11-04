ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022

Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wpde.com

New facility will produce renewable diesel using beef fat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KHGI) — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel in the state of Nebraska. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings, Nebraska. Four years ago,...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy