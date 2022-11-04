Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Horry County officials talk early voting, predict Election Day turnout
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday is the final day to cast your ballot. In two weeks of early voting, South Carolina had a huge turnout with more than 560,000 early voters. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said early voting was a huge success and said South...
wpde.com
Gov. McMaster announces 2023 tax rate cuts for SC businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey have announced that South Carolina’s unemployment insurance (UI) tax rates will decrease or remain the same for all employers in 2023. This is the tenth year in a row...
wpde.com
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
wpde.com
State Christmas tree arrives in Columbia to kick off the holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The official South Carolina Christmas Tree will arrive at the North Lawn of the South Carolina State House. The tree’s arrival featured remarks from representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club. The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning...
wpde.com
Several NC residents grab big wins as Powerball jackpot rolls to historic $1.9 billion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — As the Powerball jackpot rolls to a historic amount of about $1.9 billion with no winners yet, North Carolinians have already taken home several big cash prizes. “I take it with a grain of salt,” said Libby Kyles as she purchased a lottery ticket Sunday,...
wpde.com
South Carolina gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy survey
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the past week, gasoline prices have been on the rise. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lowcountry drivers saw gasoline rise 3.5 cents per gallon in that span. Dating back to last month prices are 7.1 cents per gallon lower and 9.2 cents per...
wpde.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
wpde.com
New facility will produce renewable diesel using beef fat
HASTINGS, Neb. (KHGI) — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel in the state of Nebraska. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings, Nebraska. Four years ago,...
Comments / 0