Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has fond memories of Terry McLaurin

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell always knew Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin would be a star.

O’Connell, who spent three seasons with Washington as an offensive assistant from 2017-19, including as the offensive coordinator in 2019, scouted McLaurin at the 2019 Senior Bowl and his pro day at Ohio State.

Now, in his first season as head coach of the Vikings, O’Connell is set to square off against McLaurin and Washington this Sunday in a big NFC matchup.

O’Connell met with the media Thursday and fondly remembered McLaurin.

O’Connell has the Vikings at 6-1 with former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. McLaurin is coming off his two best games of the season since Taylor Heinicke moved into the starting lineup at quarterback.

O’Connell’s recollection of McLaurin matches what former head coach Jay Gruden has said in the past. Gruden knew McLaurin was special from the moment he saw him work during the week of the Senior Bowl, as he told John Keim this week on his podcast.

The Vikings and Commanders are one of the premier matchups on the Week 9 slate.

