Early this morning, a stolen car was detected which led to a series of events and one man dead. Around 1:22 a.m. the Lafayette Police Department received an alert from an Automated License Plate Reader in the area of S. Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue. The reader alerted police that a stolen silver Toyota Camry was in the area. Responding officers discovered the stolen vehicle in a nearby Circle K gas station where the occupants of the vehicle were pumping gas, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.

LAFAYETTE, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO