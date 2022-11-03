Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Emotion Fitness holds ‘Rescue Puppy Yoga’
Frantic canine energy contrasted with focused flow practitioners during Rescue Puppy Yoga at Emotion Fitness on Sunday. Yoga teacher Ravyn Robbins launched Rescue Puppy last December to let students “down dog with some down dogs.”. “COVID was a huge motivator for us because a lot of surrenders happened,” she...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield pastor warns of scams targeting congregation
Scam artists are posing as a Broomfield pastor in emails to church members, the church leader warned in a letter to the community. Pastor Scott McAnally, of the Lutheran Church of Hope, said the emails and text messages to his congregation ask for a favor, a confidential matter or gift cards.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield has more unaffiliated voters than Republican, Democrat combined
Around 26,230 registered, active Broomfield voters are unaffiliated — more than Democrats and Republicans combined, according to data from the city and county clerk and recorder’s office. As of Tuesday, there were 15,284 active, registered Democrats and 10,800 active, registered Republicans in Broomfield, the data shows. Around 46%...
broomfieldleader.com
One man dead after car theft, officer injured
Early this morning, a stolen car was detected which led to a series of events and one man dead. Around 1:22 a.m. the Lafayette Police Department received an alert from an Automated License Plate Reader in the area of S. Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue. The reader alerted police that a stolen silver Toyota Camry was in the area. Responding officers discovered the stolen vehicle in a nearby Circle K gas station where the occupants of the vehicle were pumping gas, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.
Comments / 0