Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips has died, aged 98
Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips has passed away at the age of 98. The actor – who was best-known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the J.K. Rowling franchise, as well as appearing in four Carry On films – died on Monday (November 7). Phillips...
NME
Ryan Reynolds recalls traumatic experience on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: “I was in hell”
Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the Korean version of The Masked Singer. Appearing on US morning show Today, the actor recalled the time, while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018, he dressed as a unicorn and sang a rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
NME
These are all the film and TV stars who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover
Multiple film and TV stars have announced their departure from Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the platform. You can find a full list below. Musk’s acquisition of the social media site has been shrouded in controversy since the billionaire announced plans to radically change the way the site operates, including the introduction of a $8 (£7) monthly fee for anyone who wishes to obtain a blue tick verification badge.
NME
Fans complain after Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson was “slurring” and “forgetting lyrics” at London show
Fans have shared their disappointment and concern at Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson “slurring”, “stumbling” and “forgetting lyrics” at the band’s London show this weekend. Kaiser Chiefs performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (November 5), with a number of fans taking...
NME
Japanese Breakfast on collaborating with Jürgen from ‘The Great British Bake Off’: “We made a home on the road through him”
Japanese Breakfast has spoken about her recent team-up with much-loved 2021 Great British Bake Off contestant Jürgen Krauss. Krauss joined Michelle Zauner as a special guest on trombone for ‘Slide Tackle’ at the Kentish Town Forum in London last month. The baker also made matcha white chocolate shortbread for the band.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
NME
‘Stranger Things’: First episode title of season five has fans believing Eddie Munson is alive
The title of the first episode from season five of Stranger Things has been revealed, leaving fans convinced that Eddie Munson is alive. The episode is called Chapter One: The Crawl, according to the front page of its script. A picture of the title page was shared on the official Netflix account today (November 7).
NME
Rebel Wilson welcomes first daughter via surrogate: “She’s a beautiful miracle!”
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first daughter via a surrogate mother. The Bridesmaids star confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday (November 7), sharing the first image of her newborn child. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” the...
NME
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes named Music Venue Trust patrons: “Those small venues define artists”
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have been named as new patrons of the Music Venue Trust, joining the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Grennan, Nova Twins, Frank Turner, Tim Burgess and more. Speaking to NME, Carter discussed the importance of showing support for smaller spaces in the live music...
NME
‘Squid Game’ star reflects on “worrying” success of Netflix show
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has expressed his concern about the popularity of the hit Netflix series. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor reflected on the survival show’s success ahead of the second season, questioning why it has resonated with so many. “I’m happy about it,...
NME
Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’
Young drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has shared her first cover in nearly six months with her take on Eminem‘s ‘Rap God’ – watch it below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium back in September, made her name with exuberant drum covers of tracks on YouTube in recent years.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
NME
Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week. Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during...
NME
Jeffrey Dahmer series ‘Monster’ renewed for two more seasons
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons. The first season of the popular and controversial series focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys. However, with Dahmer’s story told in its...
NME
Chris Evans didn’t know Jeremy Strong turned down playing ‘Captain America’s’ Steve Rogers
Captain America star Chris Evans had no idea that his childhood friend Jeremy Strong had been offered a chance to play Steve Rogers. The Succession actor has revealed he turned down a small role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hit-up by Marvel Studios to play Captain America’s pre-transformation Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Strong ended up turning the role down. Meanwhile, the star of the film and his old schoolfriend, Evans, had no idea.
NME
‘Ad Astra’ director didn’t want Brad Pitt’s “stupid voiceover” in final cut
Director James Gray has discussed his frustrations with the final version of his 2019 film Ad Astra. The sci-fi drama stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride, who ventures into space in search of his lost father H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). Despite receiving positive reviews upon release, Gray...
NME
Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers re-release Goo Goo Dolls cover for abortion rights
Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers re-released their cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ to raise money for abortion rights charity, the Brigid Alliance. On Friday, both Rogers and Bridgers announced that their take on Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 breakout track would be available once more on Bandcamp for 24 hours, with all proceeds going to the Brigid Alliance.
NME
Pavement on ‘Harness Your Hopes’ going viral: “It breathed new life into the band”
“We’re back like we never left!” jokes Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus halfway through the band’s first night playing live music in London in over a decade. He’s not wrong. This show comes midway through an anticipated reunion tour after 10 years (plus an extra two of Covid-enforced delays) away; but despite the lengthy absence, Pavement’s return to the capital saw “jubilant scenes”. Given the five-star treatment here at NME, the gig saw “the wide-eyed crowd lap it up as Pavement tear through what amounts to a greatest hits set”.
NME
‘Curtain Call’ review: a compelling pauper-turned-prince tale
All the world’s a stage, and all of us are merely players – though we may not always play one role forever, as new K-drama Curtain Call tells us. Our primary player is Ja Geum-soon (Go Doo-shim), who’s alone and destitute in South Korea, separated from her husband and infant son while escaping the North during the Korean War. Decades later, another war is brewing in 92-year-old Ja’s life: one for the future of her hotel empire.
Comments / 0