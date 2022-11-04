ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna

Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
These are all the film and TV stars who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Multiple film and TV stars have announced their departure from Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the platform. You can find a full list below. Musk’s acquisition of the social media site has been shrouded in controversy since the billionaire announced plans to radically change the way the site operates, including the introduction of a $8 (£7) monthly fee for anyone who wishes to obtain a blue tick verification badge.
Ozzy Osbourne says he’s having second thoughts about moving back to UK

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is reconsidering he and his wife Sharon’s move to the UK from Los Angeles, saying he’d rather “stay in America”. The couple, who have lived in LA for over 25 years, plan to settle into a new life in Buckinghamshire early next year. Ozzy and Sharon will document their return to England for a new reality TV series on the BBC.
‘Squid Game’ star reflects on “worrying” success of Netflix show

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has expressed his concern about the popularity of the hit Netflix series. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor reflected on the survival show’s success ahead of the second season, questioning why it has resonated with so many. “I’m happy about it,...
Watch Nandi Bushell cover Eminem’s ‘Rap God’

Young drumming sensation Nandi Bushell has shared her first cover in nearly six months with her take on Eminem‘s ‘Rap God’ – watch it below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium back in September, made her name with exuberant drum covers of tracks on YouTube in recent years.
Watch Robert Plant cover Low in tribute to Mimi Parker

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian covered Low’s ‘Monkey’ and ’Everybody’s Song’ at a recent concert, in tribute to the band’s drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker who passed away earlier this week. Plant and Dian are currently touring Scotland as Saving Grace and during...
Jeffrey Dahmer series ‘Monster’ renewed for two more seasons

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons. The first season of the popular and controversial series focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys. However, with Dahmer’s story told in its...
Chris Evans didn’t know Jeremy Strong turned down playing ‘Captain America’s’ Steve Rogers

Captain America star Chris Evans had no idea that his childhood friend Jeremy Strong had been offered a chance to play Steve Rogers. The Succession actor has revealed he turned down a small role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hit-up by Marvel Studios to play Captain America’s pre-transformation Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, Strong ended up turning the role down. Meanwhile, the star of the film and his old schoolfriend, Evans, had no idea.
Pavement on ‘Harness Your Hopes’ going viral: “It breathed new life into the band”

“We’re back like we never left!” jokes Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus halfway through the band’s first night playing live music in London in over a decade. He’s not wrong. This show comes midway through an anticipated reunion tour after 10 years (plus an extra two of Covid-enforced delays) away; but despite the lengthy absence, Pavement’s return to the capital saw “jubilant scenes”. Given the five-star treatment here at NME, the gig saw “the wide-eyed crowd lap it up as Pavement tear through what amounts to a greatest hits set”.
‘Curtain Call’ review: a compelling pauper-turned-prince tale

All the world’s a stage, and all of us are merely players – though we may not always play one role forever, as new K-drama Curtain Call tells us. Our primary player is Ja Geum-soon (Go Doo-shim), who’s alone and destitute in South Korea, separated from her husband and infant son while escaping the North during the Korean War. Decades later, another war is brewing in 92-year-old Ja’s life: one for the future of her hotel empire.

