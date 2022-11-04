Talkin’ Ducks: No. 8 Oregon prepares for Colorado after taking down Cal; Nix a Heisman candidate?; Ducks’ playoff chances

Read full article on original website
Season isn’t finished for Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan: ‘He gets cleared, he’ll get an opportunity’
The outsider’s narrative regarding Oregon State football has gone from amazing breakout season to one position holding back the team’s progress. Those following Beavers football in 2022 have surely heard this before: 21 positions are performing for the Beavers this season. One is not. The one is quarterback....
Game time for Oregon Ducks’ home finale against Utah to be determined after this weekend
The kickoff time for the Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium. That game and USC at UCLA are each being held by the Pac-12′s television partners in a six-day window to determine time and broadcast networks.
Pac-12 early college football lines: Oregon Ducks a double-digit favorite vs. Washington in week with huge point spreads
The Pac-12 has outperformed the Big 12 on the field this season, placing more teams in the College Football Playoff rankings and generating more serious contenders for the CFP. But the Big 12 owns an advantage in one regard: Its best teams against the point spread have fared slightly better...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado
Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win at Colorado
The Oregon Ducks defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox):
What Dan Lanning said before Oregon hosts Washington
No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to preview the matchup with the Huskies. Below are initial live updates of tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- Addresses Auburn rumors, says he’s staying in Eugene...
Dan Lanning excited for his first experience in the Washington - Oregon rivalry
The Oregon Ducks have won eight straight contests, are back in the College Football Playoff Discussion, and are playing some of their best football of the season after blowout out Colorado 49-10 on the road. Now they prepare to play in one of the most heated rivalries in college football.
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill disqualified for targeting against Colorado, to miss first half vs. Washington
Oregon will be without a starting safety for the first half against Washington. Jamal Hill was called for targeting during the third quarter and disqualified from Saturday’s game against Colorado at Folsom Field, which UO won 49-10. Hill, who has 37 tackles this season, was penalized with 2:01 to...
Oregon Ducks up to season-high in polls after beating Colorado
The Oregon Ducks moved up to a season-high position in the polls after beating Colorado. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 6 with 1,258 points in the AP poll and No. 6 with 1,272 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 49-10 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
fishduck.com
How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks
Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
Oregon State Beavers vs Hawaii Rainbow Wahine women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (11/7/22)
Oregon State kicks off the 2022-23 women’s basketball season at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a non-conference game against Hawaii in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers unveil a roster that includes seven newcomers, including transfer guards Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron. Scroll down to find live updates. Hawaii at Oregon State.
Noelle Mannen’s last-second free throw the difference in Oregon State’s 61-60 win over Hawaii
Noelle Mannen hit a free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, helping the Oregon State Beavers open the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a 61-60 win over Hawaii Monday night at Gill Coliseum. Scrambling for a loose ball with the clock about to hit zero, Mannen was fouled on the...
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to blowout win over Colorado
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 49-10 win over Colorado, how the Ducks were able to win the game, and his early thoughts to looking ahead to Washington this coming weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 80-45 win over Florida A&M
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s season opener between Oregon and Florida A&M. The Ducks won 80-45 The No. 21 Ducks return three starters from last year’s team. UO will be shorthanded tonight as at least four players are out due to injuries. Kel’el Ware and Rivaldo Soares are expected to play though.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
Oregon State rallies from 19 points down to stun Tulsa 73-70
Oregon State’s heavily retooled Beavers couldn’t have left a better impression Monday night, rallying from 19 points down to beat Tulsa 73-70 in the men’s basketball season opener at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, trailing 41-22 late in the first half, stormed from behind during the second half...
Freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai lead Oregon women’s basketball in blowout of Northwestern
The Oregon Ducks’ newcomers made an impressive debut in a blowout win over a Power 5 opponent. True freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai and Chance Gray had 20, 17 and 14 points, respectively, as four players scored in double-figures for the No. 20 Ducks in a 100-57 win Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes
We are live from Folsom Field for today’s game between No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Colorado (1-7, 1-4). The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:30 p.m., ESPN). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 49, COLORADO 10 -...
