ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Talkin’ Ducks: No. 8 Oregon prepares for Colorado after taking down Cal; Nix a Heisman candidate?; Ducks’ playoff chances

By Aaron Fentress
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado

Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said before Oregon hosts Washington

No. 6 Oregon hosts Washington on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to preview the matchup with the Huskies. Below are initial live updates of tonight’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING. -- Addresses Auburn rumors, says he’s staying in Eugene...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

How the Passing Game of the Huskies Can Bite the Ducks

Washington’s new coach Kalen DeBoer brings his transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing offense in college football to Eugene to face the Ducks. What is DeBoer scheming up to attack the Ducks Cover-2 passing defense? Does Oregon’s Dan Lanning have some scheme surprises of his own? Can the Ducks slow DeBoer’s air attack down and stay undefeated in the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to blowout win over Colorado

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 49-10 win over Colorado, how the Ducks were able to win the game, and his early thoughts to looking ahead to Washington this coming weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Colorado Buffaloes

We are live from Folsom Field for today’s game between No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) and Colorado (1-7, 1-4). The Ducks are 31.5-point favorites, according to VegasInsider.com. Refresh this page to follow live updates from today’s game (12:30 p.m., ESPN). 4th QUARTER: OREGON 49, COLORADO 10 -...
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy