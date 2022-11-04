ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Nissan Stadium in 2023

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift fans will be “enchanted” to find out that the country music superstar is making a stop in Music City next year!

On Tuesday, Swift announced the first leg of tour dates for “The Eras Tour,” which will be performed in stadiums across the United States.

In a surprising announcement , the superstar said The Eras Tour will act as a tour that highlights the journey of her music career, past and present.

Swift added a second Nashville show to her tour on Friday. She will take over Nissan Stadium on May 5 and May 6, 2023.

Fans can expect to see a star-studded lineup of brilliant artists joining Swift on tour with Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM and Girl in Red listed as some of the artists who will appear at some of the performances.

The tour announcement comes weeks after Swift released her new album “Midnights”, which came out Oct. 21, and featured a 13-track standard release including a deluxe version with another seven bonus tracks.

Swift scored a 10 out of 10 as she became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record.

In a post, Swift says international tour dates will be announced at a later date. To view, a list of dates and presale tickets, click here .

