76ers vs. Suns: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to begin a new slate. Last week, the Sixers opened up their week against the Washington Wizards. After picking up their third-straight win over Washington, the Sixers returned home to host the Wizards for a rematch. Unlike...
PHOENIX, AZ
Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season

The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion). The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers Rumors: Should L.A. Trade Anthony Davis?

During today's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Simmons and Kevin O'Connor discussed your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight Season From Hell. Simmons reported that some chatter had insinuated that oft-injured 6'10" star big man Anthony Davis could be had in a trade. Frankly, given his escalating injury issues, one wonders what exactly the appetite for Davis is at this point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100

The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pelicans-Pacers Live Game Thread

View the original article to see embedded media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan

Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever ... and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?

Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday

Monday marks the start of another week for the Philadelphia 76ers. One week ago, the Sixers wrapped up their four-game road trip on a high note as they picked up a victory against the Washington Wizards for the third-straight game. Unfortunately, the win streak was snapped two nights later. In...
PHOENIX, AZ
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On

Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Miami Heat Still Lacking At The Power Forward Position

View the original article to see embedded media. The Nov. 5 game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was the best game of the night as the Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers. But the one element that stood out to many was the Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser....
MIAMI, FL
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?

When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the New York Knicks on Friday night, they missed both of their All-Stars. James Harden’s absence was expected, as the star guard suffered a tendon strain in his right foot against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. As for Joel Embiid, his playing status was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

