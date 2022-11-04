Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
What isn't allowed at polling places on Election Day?
CENTRAL, Texas — Texas voters who didn't vote early will be heading to polling locations to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But what some voters may not know is that there are a lot of rules about what is and isn't allowed at polling places. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before you exercise your right to vote on Election Day:
KCEN TV NBC 6
Party chairman says Democrats will show up on Election Day
TEXAS, USA — As we approach Election Day, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party says he’s seeing a level of enthusiasm among Democrats he’s never seen in his time as chair over the last decade or so. But early voting turnout doesn’t reflect that, and if...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
KCEN TV NBC 6
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'Every little thing will help' | How you can help support tornado survivors in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — As Texans and Oklahomans begin to recover from Friday's storms and tornadoes, some are calling on the public to help them get back on their feet. Below is a list of ways to help North Texans, including GoFundMe pages that were verified by the platform. This list will be updated when we're notified of other resources.
Comments / 0