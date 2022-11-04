Five Laclede County residents received recognition at the 21st Annual Community Achievement Award Wall of Honor Banquet Thursday November 3, at the Cowan Civic Center. Over 150 people attended the night’s event. Those honored were Ramona Lehman, her award was presented by Gary Sosniecki; Don Day presented by Alvin Deskins; Eddie Smith by Jeanette Whipple; Mike Davis by Joe Knapp, accepted by Joy Davis; and Don Brenton by Darrell Pollock. The evening’s emcee was Kenneth Howe, who has been on the Wall of Honor Committee for nearly 20 years and has been the emcee for the past eight years.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO