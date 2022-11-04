Read full article on original website
Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls
The Missouri Secretary of State's Office said Saturday that Cole County's top elections official has denied a Department of Justice request to monitor Tuesday's election. The post Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
And they all received a standing ovation
Five Laclede County residents received recognition at the 21st Annual Community Achievement Award Wall of Honor Banquet Thursday November 3, at the Cowan Civic Center. Over 150 people attended the night’s event. Those honored were Ramona Lehman, her award was presented by Gary Sosniecki; Don Day presented by Alvin Deskins; Eddie Smith by Jeanette Whipple; Mike Davis by Joe Knapp, accepted by Joy Davis; and Don Brenton by Darrell Pollock. The evening’s emcee was Kenneth Howe, who has been on the Wall of Honor Committee for nearly 20 years and has been the emcee for the past eight years.
RICHARD BLACKBURN
Richard Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Lebanon. She is survived by four daughters, Sherry Keys, Charlene Keys, Kimberly Brown, and Sabrina Garner and her husband Jeremy, all of Lebanon; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements for Richard Blackburn are incomplete at this time and...
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bankrupt solar company has left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work. After months of getting nowhere, a Springfield couple reached out to On Your Side. “There are so many things...
MCC, Missouri State University sign transfer agreement
Metropolitan Community College students can transfer to Missouri State University to complete their four-year degrees. MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty and Missouri State President Clif Smart met at MCC on Nov. 1 to sign the agreement, according to a press release. The two institutions will work together to develop transfer plans...
Camden County saturation patrol leads to multiple arrests, narcotics seized
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Multiple arrests were made over the weekend during a saturation patrol including ones involving methamphetamine. On November 5, officers from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a saturation patrol— a large number of law enforcement officers patrolling a specific area for a […]
Tigers Top Themselves, Topple Webb City
The best Republic football team in a generation somehow keeps topping itself. Saturday afternoon, Republic defeated Webb City for the first time in 25 tries, ending the Cardinals’ streak of 22 consecutive district championships with a 30-21 win. The never-quit Tigers trailed 21-7 with less than two minutes left...
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
Shotgun Wedding Hitches Key West To Lake of the Ozarks
Open until November 17 when the winner will be selected and celebrated at Performance Boat Center in Osage Beach, Mo., a Lake of the Ozarks Shootout raffle for two sporting clay shotguns has taken a great turn. From now until the winning ticket is drawn, all money raised through raffle-ticket sales will go to one of the charities—the Fort Myers Beach #WeAreFMB Resilient recovery fund—supported by the upcoming Speed On The Water “Racing To Rebuild” 2022 Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing.
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
