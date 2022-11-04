Read full article on original website
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
WYFF4.com
'He has created a legacy': Greenville brewmasters honor beer icon battling cancer diagnosis
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A community of beer brewers came together to honor someone they say helped bring craft beer to the Upstate. Tom Davis is one of the founders of Thomas Creek Brewery and was recently diagnosed with stage IV ampullary cancer. Now with Davis in hospice care, friends...
WYFF4.com
'Oprah's Favorite Things' list features Spartanburg, South Carolina, business
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, business is featured onOprah's Favorite Things list for 2022. Caroline's Cakes Sweet Potato Cake is on the list under food gifts. Caroline's Cakes is a bakery on Beaumont Avenue in Spartanburg. Caroline Ragsdale Reutter died in 2017 after being diagnosed with ovarian...
WYFF4.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
WYFF4.com
Dozens of Greenville congregations gather to form "justice ministry," focusing on city's top problems
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People of faith are joining forces to make Greenville a better place. Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership, also known as "GOAL," is made up of dozens of congregations from all walks of life, focused on living out faith and values of justice and fairness, along with a commitment to love the community.
WYFF4.com
Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week.
WYFF4.com
Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kringle Village in Greenville is coming back as a Christmas tradition.
WTGS
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina
FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
wspa.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. 1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting. ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. Meet...
FOX Carolina
FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville
Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
