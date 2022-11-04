ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina

SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC

Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
GREENVILLE, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI conducts training exercise in Greenville County

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were training outside homes near a Greenville County subdivision on Monday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large number of FBI agents in the 1600 block of West Georgia Road. Nearby residents said agents have been on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. 1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting. ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. Meet...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI agents conduct training exercise in Simpsonville

Evening anchor Justin Dougherty speaks with Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham on what he would do if elected governor of South Carolina. The Beaver Blood Moon eclipse will appear early Tuesday morning. It begins around 3am and reaches totality around 5am. During totality, it will appear red. Four Legged Friends: Noodle.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC

