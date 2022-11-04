ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Elon Musk, now perched atop Twitter, urges his followers to vote for Republicans

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is telling his more than 100 million followers on the social media service to cast ballots for Republicans in Tuesday's midterm elections. In a tweet addressed to "independent-minded voters," the Tesla chief executive advised voting for a Republican Congress, saying that "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties."
CBS News

Trump says he'll make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he'll make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The ex-president teased the announcement during a rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio. "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important even critical election, and I would say...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail

Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

