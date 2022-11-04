Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Former President Trump, President Biden hold competing rallies ahead of midterms
Former President Trump teased a major announcement Monday night when he campaigned for Republican candidates in Ohio. Meanwhile, President Biden made his case to voters in Maryland just one day before the midterm elections. Tony Dokoupil has the latest.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, ex-Atlanta mayor, says Democrats "cannot let up until this election is over"
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and a senior adviser to President Biden, says Democrats "cannot let up" in turning out voters ahead of Election Day.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Live Updates: Midterm elections underway as millions head to the polls
Washington — Millions of Americans are heading to the polls Tuesday as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory comes to a close, with control of Congress and critical offices around the country at stake in this year's midterm elections. All 435 seats in...
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world. CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to...
A closer look at what's at stake in 2022 midterms, impact on 2024 presidential race
As polls open across America, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Nancy Cordes, alongside political analysts Mick Mulvaney and Ashley Etienne, examine what's at stake in the 2022 midterms. They also delve into how the election could impact the 2024 race, and more.
Elon Musk, now perched atop Twitter, urges his followers to vote for Republicans
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is telling his more than 100 million followers on the social media service to cast ballots for Republicans in Tuesday's midterm elections. In a tweet addressed to "independent-minded voters," the Tesla chief executive advised voting for a Republican Congress, saying that "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties."
What's at stake in midterms? 4 women talk abortion, economy and 2020 election
Women have held a majority in the electorate for decades. In the 2018 midterms, they made up 52% of voters. "CBS Mornings" spoke with four women of different backgrounds from across the country about what's driving them to the polls this year. Irene Caudillo is a 57-year-old Democrat from Kansas.
Trump says he'll make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15
Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he'll make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The ex-president teased the announcement during a rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio. "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important even critical election, and I would say...
Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail
Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putin's chef," admits interference in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the war in Ukraine, admitted bluntly on Monday to interfering in U.S. elections. "Gentlemen, we interfered, we are interfering, and we will interfere," declared Prigozhin in a statement quoted by his company, Concord. The...
Political heavyweights turn out for Pennsylvania Senate race candidates
Political heavyweights traveled to Pennsylvania to make final pushes for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, who are locked in a tight contest. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Eye Opener: What’s at stake this midterm Election Day
Millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday in midterm elections that could reshape the political landscape in Washington. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Ahead of Election Day, CBS News explores key issues, races in midterm elections
Norah O’Donnell hosts a panel of CBS News political correspondents and analysts to discuss the main issues driving voters to the polls, the key races that will determine which party controls the House and the Senate and what to watch ahead of Election Day.
Trump uses midterm rallies to hint at 2024 presidential campaign announcement
With Tuesday's midterm elections upon us, some Republicans are already looking ahead to 2024 and the race for the White House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what announcements may be on the horizon.
