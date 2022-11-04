ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches

Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Previewing the Indianapolis Colts

At 2-6 and seemingly without the ability to hold onto large leads, the Las Vegas Raiders season might already be over when it comes to competing for the playoffs. The one thing they can still do is try and build positive momentum towards the end of the season, and they have a great opportunity to start out with in the Indianapolis Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense

Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints

Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
BALTIMORE, MD
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview

A pair of winning streaks are on the line today when the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The Vikings, one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFC in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, have won five in a row. The Commanders, who look rejuvenated with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, have won three straight after a rough start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
David Ojabo Won’t Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play

Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Bowser led the team with seven...
BALTIMORE, MD
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Red Zone Has Packers Singing the Blues

DETROIT – You know what rhymes with red zone?. Finding new ways to lose just about every week, the Green Bay Packers gained 389 yards and converted 8-of-15 on third down. Aaron Rodgers had a season-high 291 passing yards to lead an offense that only punted once. That’s winning...
GREEN BAY, WI
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State, as the defending champions have started just 3-7 through their first ten games. Currently 0-6 on the road, Golden State is the first team in NBA history to lose their first six road games following a championship.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Extra Point: Two Loss Season Unusual Territory for Alabama

The Alabama football team is in a position they're not accustomed to. Following Saturday's, 32-31, overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide have two losses in the regular season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. They no longer control their own destiny in the SEC West and are almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?

A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pelicans-Pacers Live Game Thread

View the original article to see embedded media.
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI

