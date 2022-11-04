Tennessee endured a frustrating afternoon against Georgia in Athens last week, the 27-13 loss the first setback for the Vols this season. While the SEC East title and ensuing trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship look to be out the window, all is far from lost, because Tennessee remains firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot, should it win its remaining games against Missouri on Saturday and South Carolina and Vanderbilt the following weeks. The Vols were No. 1 in the debut CFP rankings last week and will find out how far they dropped when the new top-25 is released on Tuesday night.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO