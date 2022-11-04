Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Advocacy Group Calls Out "Rigged" Election MapsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
The Show- Nov. 8, 2022
Today is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It’s an Election Day in the United States and time for episode No. 62 of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
COLUMN: With another loss to South Carolina, Vanderbilt football embarrassed itself on and off the field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before Vanderbilt took the field for Saturday's 38-27 loss to South Carolina, things had already gone awry. No team wants a damning social media post by a member of its coaching staff unearthed fewer than 24 hours before a crucial game. Between the discovery of defensive...
Assessing Tennessee’s College Football Playoff chances after the Georgia loss
Tennessee endured a frustrating afternoon against Georgia in Athens last week, the 27-13 loss the first setback for the Vols this season. While the SEC East title and ensuing trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship look to be out the window, all is far from lost, because Tennessee remains firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot, should it win its remaining games against Missouri on Saturday and South Carolina and Vanderbilt the following weeks. The Vols were No. 1 in the debut CFP rankings last week and will find out how far they dropped when the new top-25 is released on Tuesday night.
GoVols247 Podcast: No. 11 Vols rout TN Tech to open season
Looking for a recap of Tennessee basketball’s season-opening rout of Tennessee Tech?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Thompson-Boling Arena to discuss 11th-ranked Tennessee’s season-opening, 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night before a crowd of nearly 18,000.
Beamer updates Lloyd, Spaulding and the other injured Gamecocks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two key players for the South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt. After the 38-27 win over the Commodores, Shane Beamer said he was optimistic that running back MarShawn Lloyd would be back with the team in seven days for the Florida game. The outlook for defensive back David Spaulding isn’t so rosy.
Vanderbilt's Clark Lea discusses why Dan Jackson coached against South Carolina, lack of suspension
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A difficult stretch of games for Vanderbilt with now five straight losses was made more difficult Friday when a social media comment made by defensive backs coach Dan Jackson in support of Kanye West went public. In the comment, Jackson said West "is two steps ahead of everyone" and that "more people need to wake up." Many of West's business partners, such as Adidas and Gap, have recently cut ties with him over multiple anti-Semitic comments he has made on social media or in interviews.
Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson to 'step back from his responsibilities' after social media post
Vanderbilt on Monday night announced that defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will "step back from his responsibilities" in light of his recent social media comment in support of Kanye West. Athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a press release that Vanderbilt has initiated an internal review of the situation. Jackson commented on Facebook that West, who has made multiple anti-Semitic claims in recent weeks and months, is "two steps ahead of everyone" and that "more people need to wake up and speak their mind." He apologized for the comment Friday.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0