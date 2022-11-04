ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

The Show- Nov. 8, 2022

Today is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It’s an Election Day in the United States and time for episode No. 62 of The Show. Inside the Gamecocks The Show is your daily live stream for all things South Carolina Gamecocks. Myself and Phil Mullinax host and stream on the TBS YouTube channel from 11-1 eastern Monday through Friday. The Show is also available in podcast format on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and the live stream video is archived on YouTube.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Assessing Tennessee’s College Football Playoff chances after the Georgia loss

Tennessee endured a frustrating afternoon against Georgia in Athens last week, the 27-13 loss the first setback for the Vols this season. While the SEC East title and ensuing trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship look to be out the window, all is far from lost, because Tennessee remains firmly in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot, should it win its remaining games against Missouri on Saturday and South Carolina and Vanderbilt the following weeks. The Vols were No. 1 in the debut CFP rankings last week and will find out how far they dropped when the new top-25 is released on Tuesday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: No. 11 Vols rout TN Tech to open season

Looking for a recap of Tennessee basketball’s season-opening rout of Tennessee Tech?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Thompson-Boling Arena to discuss 11th-ranked Tennessee’s season-opening, 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night before a crowd of nearly 18,000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Beamer updates Lloyd, Spaulding and the other injured Gamecocks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two key players for the South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt. After the 38-27 win over the Commodores, Shane Beamer said he was optimistic that running back MarShawn Lloyd would be back with the team in seven days for the Florida game. The outlook for defensive back David Spaulding isn’t so rosy.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Vanderbilt's Clark Lea discusses why Dan Jackson coached against South Carolina, lack of suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A difficult stretch of games for Vanderbilt with now five straight losses was made more difficult Friday when a social media comment made by defensive backs coach Dan Jackson in support of Kanye West went public. In the comment, Jackson said West "is two steps ahead of everyone" and that "more people need to wake up." Many of West's business partners, such as Adidas and Gap, have recently cut ties with him over multiple anti-Semitic comments he has made on social media or in interviews.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson to 'step back from his responsibilities' after social media post

Vanderbilt on Monday night announced that defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will "step back from his responsibilities" in light of his recent social media comment in support of Kanye West. Athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a press release that Vanderbilt has initiated an internal review of the situation. Jackson commented on Facebook that West, who has made multiple anti-Semitic claims in recent weeks and months, is "two steps ahead of everyone" and that "more people need to wake up and speak their mind." He apologized for the comment Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

