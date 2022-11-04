Read full article on original website
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Jets Add Running Back to Injury Report Before Facing Bills in Week 9
One week after making his Jets debut, acquired before the trade deadline, running back James Robinson is questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills. New York added Robinson to their injury report on Saturday with a knee injury. Robinson, 24, rushed for just 17 yards on five carries in Week...
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
OLB Baron Browning ‘Trending in the Direction’ Broncos Want
The Denver Broncos have emerged from their Week 9 bye and are set to embark on what head coach Nathaniel Hackett calls "a new season." At 3-5, the Broncos have very little margin for error down the stretch if the team wants to end its six-year playoff drought. After trading...
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
The Extra Point: Two Loss Season Unusual Territory for Alabama
The Alabama football team is in a position they're not accustomed to. Following Saturday's, 32-31, overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide have two losses in the regular season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. They no longer control their own destiny in the SEC West and are almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.
Previewing the Indianapolis Colts
At 2-6 and seemingly without the ability to hold onto large leads, the Las Vegas Raiders season might already be over when it comes to competing for the playoffs. The one thing they can still do is try and build positive momentum towards the end of the season, and they have a great opportunity to start out with in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights
Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud reclaims Heisman favorite status
Hendon Hooker's time atop the Heisman Trophy odds proved to be short-lived. Tennessee's signal-caller dropped back below Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud following the Volunteers' decisive loss to Georgia on Saturday. Stroud, who has spent most of the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, is now being offered at +175 at BetMGM. He has been backed by 9.2 percent of the tickets and 12.0 percent of the money. Hendon is...
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25: Mater Dei No. 1 in Final Rankings
View the original article to see embedded media. In the final SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings of the 2022 high school football regular season, there is a clear top team in the country:. The Mater Dei Monarchs. Led by junior quarterback Elijah Brown, Mater Dei (10-0) is poised to win...
Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season
The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion). The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing...
Gary’s ACL Part of Painful Loss for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had largely avoided major injuries through the first half of the season. That changed on Sunday at Detroit. During a shocking 15-9 loss to the Lions, four starters were unable to finish the game. - Outside linebacker Rashan Gary sustained a...
Miami Heat Still Lacking At The Power Forward Position
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nov. 5 game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was the best game of the night as the Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers. But the one element that stood out to many was the Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser....
