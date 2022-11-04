Read full article on original website
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?
Sidney Daily News
Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set
NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
Sidney Daily News
The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
Sidney Daily News
Participating in Holiday Shop Hop
Deb Kaufman talks with Sheila Lundy during the Relay for Life craft and vendor show held Saturday at the Connection Point Church. The event was part of the Holiday Shop Hop in Sidney. Marge Cantrell, of Sidney, looks at some kitchen towels from The Towel Lady during the craft and...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Sidney Daily News
Culver’s partners with TurkeyTrot organizers
SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant announces that they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5-8 p.m. This marks the 16th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the 12th year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need.
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Sidney Daily News
SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre
SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
One trapped, several injured in Dayton crash
Dayton Police and Fire said in a Facebook post that multiple people were injured at that location.
Sidney Daily News
Morgan’s Place fundraiser a success
DEGRAFF — “Food for the Soul,” a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, took place on Saturday, Oct. 29. The location was Winner’s Harvest Barn near De Graff and by all indications, the evening was very successful. Catering the event was The Inn Between Tavern. Dinner...
Sidney Daily News
Music and a meal
Joy Beckstedt, of Sidney, bids on a bake item during the Sidney Music Boosters annual spaghetti dinner held Saturday night. The Sidney High School symphonic choir, under the direction of Sandra Shipe, performs “Home Again“ during the fundraiser. Guests fill their plates with spaghetti during the annual fundraising...
dayton.com
Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store
An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
Springfield firefighter celebrates 50 years of service
Larry Ricketts is a volunteer EMT and firefighter with the Springfield Fire Department.
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-5:15 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive. -8:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Fair Road. -8:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road. -7:11...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
