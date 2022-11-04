ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Sidney Daily News

Western Ohio Dairy luncheon set

NEW BREMEN — Ohio State Extension is holding a monthly luncheon for Dairy producers in the Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County areas. The meetings will covering a variety of topics such as dairy beef crosses and market evaluation, farm risk management, market and policy, forage production, and alternative feed options in a nutrient shortage. These will be covered by a mixture of university and industry professionals. The programs will be every third Wednesday of the month with the kickoff on Nov. 16, 2022, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided preceding the speaker. The sponsor for the meal is Homan Inc. The topic for the meeting is Feeding Dairy Beef Crosses.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— The partnership existing between George F. Yenney, E. B. Chapman and George Everett, under the firm name of the Sidney Broom Company, has been dissolved. Messr’s. Chapman and Everett retired from the firm and Mr. Yenney will continue the business. 100 Years. November 8, 1922.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

The Edison Foundation’s 25th Holiday Evening to feature regional artists

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Participating in Holiday Shop Hop

Deb Kaufman talks with Sheila Lundy during the Relay for Life craft and vendor show held Saturday at the Connection Point Church. The event was part of the Holiday Shop Hop in Sidney. Marge Cantrell, of Sidney, looks at some kitchen towels from The Towel Lady during the craft and...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Culver’s partners with TurkeyTrot organizers

SIDNEY — The Sidney Culver’s Restaurant announces that they are once again partnering with the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger by holding a fundraiser/pre-registration event on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5-8 p.m. This marks the 16th anniversary of the Thanksgiving morning race, and it marks the 12th year that Culver’s has partnered in order to give back to the community and help those in need.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAFY partners with Wapa Theatre

SIDNEY — Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Sidney is partnering with the Wapa Theatre, 15 Willipie St., Wapakoneta, to celebrate National Adoption Month. Wapa Theatre will be playing “Home Alone” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the show are $2 per ticket. This...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Times Gazette

Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Morgan’s Place fundraiser a success

DEGRAFF — “Food for the Soul,” a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, took place on Saturday, Oct. 29. The location was Winner’s Harvest Barn near De Graff and by all indications, the evening was very successful. Catering the event was The Inn Between Tavern. Dinner...
DE GRAFF, OH
Sidney Daily News

Music and a meal

Joy Beckstedt, of Sidney, bids on a bake item during the Sidney Music Boosters annual spaghetti dinner held Saturday night. The Sidney High School symphonic choir, under the direction of Sandra Shipe, performs “Home Again“ during the fundraiser. Guests fill their plates with spaghetti during the annual fundraising...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Mayflower building in Troy to house entertainment venue, cocktail bar and store

An iconic building in downtown Troy, known as “The Mayflower,” will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store. According to a press release from A.M. Scott Distillery, Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., purchased the building and is planning to work with Anthony Scott, founder of A.M. Scott Distillery to bring the space back to life. Scott is the former co-owner of Moeller Brew Barn.
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-5:15 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Commerce Drive. -8:55 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 700 block of Fair Road. -8:46 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road. -7:11...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Seven of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

