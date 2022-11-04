Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
UpNorthLive.com
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that
JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
WILX-TV
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
New Irish pub, Molly & Tenbrooks, coming to downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A new restaurant is going to bring a taste of Irish to downtown Jackson. Randy LeMaster and his father, Rick LeMaster, are currently working on bringing an Irish pub to 144 W. Michigan Ave. The pub, Molly & Tenbrooks, will offer a new place to grab a drink and a bite to eat, Randy LeMaster said.
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan is slowly powering up from weekend wind storm
LANSING, MI — By Monday morning, Consumers Energy crews had restored nearly 70 percent of customers who were impacted by this weekend’s damaging winds. The Jackson-based utility says a total of about 140,000 customers were affected by the damaging weather that featured wind gusts over 65 mph and took down nearly 2,000 wires. With favorable weather conitions today the utility estimates the majority of its customers will have power restored by this evening.
What are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022?
LANSING, MI -- With a world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday, Nov. 7, lottery players are searching for any advantage that might help them zero in on the lucky numbers that could change their life. As the odds of winning the Powerball sit at approximately...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
New butterfly mural in Jackson is a Bright Walls ‘encore’
JACKSON, MI – The Bright Walls Mural Festival may be over, but a brand-new mural can be found in downtown Jackson. A new mural featuring a butterfly, specifically a red-spotted purple, is featured on the side of 131 S. Mechanic St. Originally, the artist Mantra of France, was planning to attend the festival back in September, but due to an expired visa, they had to push back his arrival dates, said Clay McAndrews, Jackson’s Bright Walls founder and co-director.
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Comments / 1