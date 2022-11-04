ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man found dead in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Remember when a car crashed into Grand River Brewery? They’ve named a beer after that

JACKSON, MI – A new beer now on tap at Jackson’s Grand River Brewery is named in remembrance of a 2021 car crash that damaged the restaurant’s outer wall. The new Drive Thru Brew is the first beer from Assistant Brewer Caleb Moore, who was an apprentice when he was creating the beer in February 2021, when the speeding driver lost control and crashed through the restaurant’s barrel room wall.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Mid-Michigan is slowly powering up from weekend wind storm

LANSING, MI — By Monday morning, Consumers Energy crews had restored nearly 70 percent of customers who were impacted by this weekend’s damaging winds. The Jackson-based utility says a total of about 140,000 customers were affected by the damaging weather that featured wind gusts over 65 mph and took down nearly 2,000 wires. With favorable weather conitions today the utility estimates the majority of its customers will have power restored by this evening.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

What are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022?

LANSING, MI -- With a world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday, Nov. 7, lottery players are searching for any advantage that might help them zero in on the lucky numbers that could change their life. As the odds of winning the Powerball sit at approximately...
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New butterfly mural in Jackson is a Bright Walls ‘encore’

JACKSON, MI – The Bright Walls Mural Festival may be over, but a brand-new mural can be found in downtown Jackson. A new mural featuring a butterfly, specifically a red-spotted purple, is featured on the side of 131 S. Mechanic St. Originally, the artist Mantra of France, was planning to attend the festival back in September, but due to an expired visa, they had to push back his arrival dates, said Clay McAndrews, Jackson’s Bright Walls founder and co-director.
JACKSON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI

