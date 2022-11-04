Read full article on original website
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Centre Daily
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State, as the defending champions have started just 3-7 through their first ten games. Currently 0-6 on the road, Golden State is the first team in NBA history to lose their first six road games following a championship.
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Knicks: Boston Sets Franchise Record for Threes and Saves Its Best Quarter for Final Frame
View the original article to see embedded media. Jaylen Brown generated a game-high 30 points, Jayson Tatum provided 26, Sam Hauser delivered a career-high 17, and the Celtics were at their best in the fourth quarter, keeping the Knicks at arm's length as they closed out a 133-118 win. As...
Centre Daily
David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position
FORT WAYNE — The first thought that crosses the mind of many when they see David Stockton's name is about his father, John, a 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall Of Famer. David is aware of that, and having his dad as a resource has been helpful for the point guard during his own career.
Centre Daily
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen
The Thunder have already proven this season they’re not a pushover, but at 4-5 with some of their wins being over questionable competition, it’s clear they’re a ways out from contention or even a Playoffs berth. In order to iron out the kinks and tighten up, they’ll...
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season
The Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night as the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA. To make matters more challenging for the Atlanta Hawks, they were without Trae Young (shin contusion). The Bucks started hot, hitting their five three-point attempts. However, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan's game plan of packing...
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan
Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever ... and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
Centre Daily
Lakers: The Decline Of Anthony Davis
With their best player sitting out for tonight's impending contest against the Utah Jazz due to a sore left foot, your Los Angeles Lakers appear set to slip to a 2-8 record on the young season. Most of the club's current rotation has generally been healthy this year, but that hasn't really been much of a help. The returns of Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant, and Patrick Beverley aren't going to suddenly convert this club into a world-beater.
Centre Daily
Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100
The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Suns: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to begin a new slate. Last week, the Sixers opened up their week against the Washington Wizards. After picking up their third-straight win over Washington, the Sixers returned home to host the Wizards for a rematch. Unlike...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?
Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.
Centre Daily
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Monday marks the start of another week for the Philadelphia 76ers. One week ago, the Sixers wrapped up their four-game road trip on a high note as they picked up a victory against the Washington Wizards for the third-straight game. Unfortunately, the win streak was snapped two nights later. In...
Centre Daily
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Centre Daily
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the New York Knicks on Friday night, they missed both of their All-Stars. James Harden’s absence was expected, as the star guard suffered a tendon strain in his right foot against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. As for Joel Embiid, his playing status was...
