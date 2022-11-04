Injury to delay GR native Bingham’s pro basketball debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids native Marcus Bingham Jr. will have to wait another year before he makes his professional basketball debut. The Texas Legends of the NBA’s G-League announced the forward has suffered a season-ending injury and will not dress for the Legends this season.

Neither Bingham nor the Legends have detailed the specifics of the injury, but Bingham did hint on social media last month that he could be “down” for “180 days.”

The 6-foot-11 forward was a highly touted recruit out of Catholic Central High School before playing four seasons for Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans.

As a senior last season, Bingham started 32 games and averaged nine points, six rebounds and two blocks per game. He became Michigan State’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 168, surpassing the mark set by former teammate and fellow Grand Rapids native Xavier Tillman (153).

Bingham was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks, which includes a minimum NBA salary and a spot on the team’s Summer League roster and training camp.

