BELLVILLE SETS THEIR REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Bellville Brahmanette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Wimberley. They will face off tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6:30pm at Yoakum High School. The Brahmanettes are coming off of a 3-1 win over Fredericksburg on Friday night. Bellville won the first set 25-19. Fredericksburg came back and won the second set 25-21. Then, Bellville bounced back to win the final two sets 25-8 and 25-23.
BRENHAM, BURTON, AND OTHER BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAMES SET
The Brenham Cubs have set their Bi-District playoff game. They will play Dayton High School on Friday night at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 7pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and kwhi.com. OTHER GAMES FEATURING DISTRICT 10-5A DIVISION II TEAMS:. Lake Creek vs....
ROUND TOP-CARMINE SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF MATCH
The Round Top-Carmine Cubettes have set their Region Quarterfinal match against North Zulch. They will play tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6pm at Brenham High School. The Cubettes are coming off of a three set sweep over Leverett's Chapel on Friday night to win the Area Round Championship. They won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-6, and 25-6.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SETS REGION QUARTERFINAL MATCH
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team has set their Region Quarterfinal match against Georgetown. The match will be Tuesday night at 6:30pm at Hearne High School. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com. The Cubettes are currently 35-12 on the season after...
BLINN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOMINATES LSC-TOMBALL 130-57
The Blinn College men's basketball team spent Saturday afternoon draining buckets and emptying its bench. The result was a 130-57 victory over Lone Star College-Tomball at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. All 16 Buccaneers saw time on the court after Blinn (1-1) took control early in its home opener....
Inside High School Sports: Cy Fair vs. Memorial, Klein Cain vs. Tomball and more
HOUSTON — Due to extended coverage of the Astros World Series celebration Saturday night, Inside High School Sports didn't run on KHOU 11. In the video window above, we have the episode of Inside High School sports that would have run Saturday night. In this week's show, our Game...
Students threaten Clear Creek ISD after district doesn't cancel school for Astros World Series Parade
Houston - Two Clear Creek ISD students are in police custody after making threats against schools in the school system on social media. School officials say the threats were made due to the Clear Creek School District being open during the Astros World Series parade celebration. After an investigation, law...
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, several school districts have announced they're closing to let students and staff to celebrate the title. The following school districts and schools have posted about being closed. The University of Houston said the school, including UH...
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: 4x5 round bales of KR Blue Stem hay, net wrapped, (24) roll truckload delivered to within 10 mi. of Chappell Hill, you furnish tractor w/ front end loader to unload at your place $2995 ($500 deposit) – 713-870-7272 or shatzee10@hotmail.com.
BURTON CHAMBER TO HOST “BIG STAR TEXAS NIGHT” ON SATURDAY
The Burton Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to put on their dancing shoes and come on out to the 12th Annual "Big Star Texas Night." The "Big Star Texas Night" is being held this Saturday at the La Bahia Turn Verein Historic Dance Hall in Burton. As a...
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
NAVASOTA/GRIMES CHAMBER TO HOST “REDS, WHEATS, AND BLUES”
The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is presenting “Reds, Wheats, and Blues” this Saturday throughout Downtown Navasota. “Reds, Wheats, and Blues”, which runs from 2-6pm, includes a wine and brew walk where patrons and visitors can enjoy samples of Texas wines and craft beers in downtown businesses.
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread.
ROCKY NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Rocky as its Pet of the Week. Rocky is an adult Labrador Retriever mix who Brenham Animal Services says is sweet and loves people and attention. He gets along with other dogs, but not with cats. Rocky is looking for a home with...
Houston ISD announces schools closed to celebrate World Series championship
HOUSTON - Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win. After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons.
BLINN TO WELCOME THE HOLIDAYS WITH ‘SOUNDS OF THE SEASON’ CONCERT DEC. 16
The Blinn College District’s wind symphony and choirs will present “Sounds of the Season,” a musical tribute to the holiday season, on Friday, Dec. 16, in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. “Sounds of the Season is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season,”...
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
