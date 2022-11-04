ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up

REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com

City Office REIT (CIO) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates

CIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com

IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2022 EPS View

IDACORP, Inc. (. IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 7.7%. Earnings also improved 8.8% year over year. The year-over-year improvement resulted from customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather and higher transmission...
Zacks.com

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q3 Loss Wider, Sales Beat, '22 View Up

IMGN - Free Report) incurred a loss of 31 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of 26 cents and 24 cents, respectively. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported a loss of 18 cents per share. Revenues came in at $15.4...
Zacks.com

Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Zacks.com

Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BBSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.90%. A...
Zacks.com

Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Zacks.com

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SPR - Free Report) have increased 5.3% to reach $23.43 since its third-quarter results. The company reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 39 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of...
Zacks.com

TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

TPI Composites (. TPIC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com

Ramaco Resources (METC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

METC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.71%. A...
Zacks.com

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

STEP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.86%. A...
Zacks.com

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

PLTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Zacks.com

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th

ORCC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that lends funds to the U.S. middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus. Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl...
Zacks.com

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Up 3.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

ATSG - Free Report) have gained 3.11% since its earnings release on Nov 3. The uptick is owing to its better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues reported for third-quarter 2022. Earnings Report in Detail. Air Transport Services’ third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of 60 cents per...
Zacks.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

BHF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter...

