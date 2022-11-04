Read full article on original website
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ENOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.53%. A...
Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CGNX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Ramaco Resources (METC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
METC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.71%. A...
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPR - Free Report) have increased 5.3% to reach $23.43 since its third-quarter results. The company reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 39 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
PLTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
OGE Energy Corp. (. OGE - Free Report) shares have decreased 0.9% to reach $36.71 since its third-quarter results. This reflects investors’ disappointment following the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings release. OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which increased 3.9% from the earnings of $1.26 in...
Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Eli Lilly (LLY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
LLY - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.56%. This large drugmaker’s earnings performance has been rather weak, with the company missing earnings expectations in three of the last four...
IDACORP (IDA) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2022 EPS View
IDACORP, Inc. (. IDA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 7.7%. Earnings also improved 8.8% year over year. The year-over-year improvement resulted from customer growth, an increase in retail sales from hotter weather and higher transmission...
Groupon (GRPN) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
GRPN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 68 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents. The company had reported non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $144.39 million missed the...
Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BBSI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.90%. A...
