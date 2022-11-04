Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
OGE Energy Corp. (. OGE - Free Report) shares have decreased 0.9% to reach $36.71 since its third-quarter results. This reflects investors’ disappointment following the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings release. OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which increased 3.9% from the earnings of $1.26 in...
Zacks.com
Essent Group (ESNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
ESNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.10%. A...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Palomar (PLMR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
PLMR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com
Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CGNX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 75%. A...
Zacks.com
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
ASH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A...
Zacks.com
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
Zacks.com
Blachem (BCPC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
BCPC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.29%. A...
Zacks.com
Groupon (GRPN) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Down Y/Y
GRPN - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP loss of 68 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents. The company had reported non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $144.39 million missed the...
Zacks.com
City Office REIT (CIO) Surpasses Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
CIO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Ryerson Holding (RYI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
RYI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NARI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TPI Composites (. TPIC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Equinor (EQNR) in Q3 Earnings?
EQNR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 28. The integrated energy company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 on higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field. In the trailing four...
Zacks.com
Air Transport Services (ATSG) Up 3.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
ATSG - Free Report) have gained 3.11% since its earnings release on Nov 3. The uptick is owing to its better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues reported for third-quarter 2022. Earnings Report in Detail. Air Transport Services’ third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of 60 cents per...
Comments / 0