Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Kratos Defense (KTOS) Q3 Revenues Beat, Earnings Fall Y/Y
KTOS - Free Report) shares have risen 1.8% to $10.99 since the company released its third-quarter 2022 results. This reflects investors’ optimism about the company’s quarterly results. Kratos Defense reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which declined 11.1% from the 9 cents per share...
Zacks.com
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
PLTR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Zacks.com
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Harmonic (HLIT) This Year?
HLIT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question. Harmonic is one of 656 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and...
Zacks.com
Air Transport Services (ATSG) Up 3.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
ATSG - Free Report) have gained 3.11% since its earnings release on Nov 3. The uptick is owing to its better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues reported for third-quarter 2022. Earnings Report in Detail. Air Transport Services’ third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of 60 cents per...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
Zacks.com
MasTec (MTZ) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Cards for Equinor (EQNR) in Q3 Earnings?
EQNR - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 28. The integrated energy company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 on higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oil field. In the trailing four...
Zacks.com
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Reports Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SPR - Free Report) have increased 5.3% to reach $23.43 since its third-quarter results. The company reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 39 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line...
Zacks.com
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
ASH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A...
Zacks.com
Altra Industrial (AIMC) Down 4.5% Since Q3 Earnings Release
AIMC - Free Report) reported lackluster results for third-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Shares of the company declined 4.5% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were 80 cents per share,...
Zacks.com
Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ENOV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25.53%. A...
Zacks.com
OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
OGE Energy Corp. (. OGE - Free Report) shares have decreased 0.9% to reach $36.71 since its third-quarter results. This reflects investors’ disappointment following the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings release. OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which increased 3.9% from the earnings of $1.26 in...
Zacks.com
OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
OUT - Free Report) lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022. OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th
ORCC - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that lends funds to the U.S. middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days. Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and Consensus. Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Owl...
Zacks.com
Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WLK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.65%. A...
Zacks.com
OFS Capital (OFS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Comments / 0