Jerry Smith
3d ago
The Michigan supreme court is over stepping there authority again, this plan was not approved or voted on by the legislature who has sole authority with all election laws of the state.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
The Columbus Dispatch
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Judge Pinkey Carr kicked off bench, suspended by Ohio Supreme Court
On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing Judge Pinkey S. Carr from her Cleveland Municipal Court bench where she has served for more than a decade.
Washington Examiner
Michigan's top election official scores Supreme Court victory in time for Election Day
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to allow local election clerks to continue using a poll challenger guidance manual during next week's election in a legal victory for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. A pair of legislative candidates and national Republican parties challenged the state's election rules that were...
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Lawyer in Detroit absentee ballot lawsuit yells at judge, cites debunked conspiracy film
During a court hearing that lasted nearly nine hours, the attorney representing GOP secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo in a legal bid seeking to halt the count of tens of thousands of absentee ballots in Detroit yelled at the judge and cited a widely debunked film that has furthered conspiracies about ballot drop boxes.
Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 Senate seats most likely to flip
A little more than two weeks stand between now and Election Day, and it’s likely going to come down to the wire as Republicans and Democrats duke it out for Senate supremacy. The two sides are fresh off of third-quarter fundraising releases and squarely in the middle of debate...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
travelnoire.com
For Five U.S. States, Slavery Is Back On The Ballot
It’s unsettling that slavery is on any ballot in nearly 2023. But for voters in five U.S. states, it will be. The Huffington Post reported, “voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.”. The 13th amendment abolished...
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
thecentersquare.com
Another judge rules absentee ballots must be complete to be counted
(The Center Square) – Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
